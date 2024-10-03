After successfully invalidating Spribe OU's trademarks to the popular casino crash game Aviator before the Georgian Court of First Instance, Aviator LLC has initiated an invalidation action against Spribe trademarks before the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) based on the same grounds. The new filing argues that Spribe OU has registered challenged trademarks in bad faith and in breach of Aviator LLC's copyright in the European Union.

A comparison of the original logo owned by Aviator LLC and the modified logo registered by Spribe OU in the European Union. Source: Aviator LLC

"The EUIPO action represents the logical continuation of this dispute following the court's decision," said Nikoloz Gogilidze, Managing Partner of Mikadze Gegetchkori Taktakishvili LLC, which represents Aviator LLC. "Our client is strongly committed to aggressively protecting its IP rights worldwide. Hence, after obtaining first victory in Georgia where initial infringement took place, the next step is to challenge Spribe OU trademarks worldwide."

Unlike the Georgian case, the challenged EUTM is registered for goods and services in classes 09 and 41, which together with computer software directly covers gambling services including online casino services.

As detailed in court submissions, in 2022, all intellectual property related to the Aviator trademark and the airplane image was transferred from City Loft to Aviator LLC, a gaming company active in the land casino sector in Georgia. In order to protect its IP rights, Aviator LLC brought the invalidation action before the Georgian courts against, amongst others, Spribe OÜ.

