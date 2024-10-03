Anzeige
03.10.2024 10:06 Uhr
Appy Pie Unveils Breakthrough Generative AI Model 'Flawless Text'

NEW DELHI, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appy Pie Design, a leading AI-driven graphic design platform, has introduced a breakthrough addition to its AI image generator models-the "Flawless Text". This enhancement to the AI Design Generator addresses a common challenge AI-powered image generators face: generating clear, accurate, and contextually appropriate text within images.

Appy Pie Logo

Until now, AI-generated images with text have suffered from misspelled words, distorted characters, or inconsistent text placements, making it difficult for users to rely on these tools for professional projects. With Appy Pie's new model, users can now create images with perfectly legible and accurate text every time.

This advancement brings several notable benefits. It ensures error-free, readable text that integrates seamlessly within images. The model's enhanced accuracy guarantees that the text aligns perfectly with the visual context, ensuring a professional and polished result. This level of professionalism will instill confidence in users, making it ideal for a wide range of applications, including the creation of graphics with headlines, promotional banners, or any other content where accurate text representation is essential. You can also run this model on your application with seamless integration through the Flawless Text API for ultimate control and precision.

"Our team has been working tirelessly to improve the accuracy of text in AI-generated images," said Abhinav Girdhar, CEO of Appy Pie. "With this new advancement, we are setting a new industry standard by ensuring that the text generated by our models is error-free."

Appy Pie's AI image generator has been a game-changer, empowering diverse users from entrepreneurs and marketers to graphic designers. The new 'Flawless Text' model further enhances the platform's capabilities, giving users even greater control over their creative output. This innovation will particularly benefit those seeking to produce marketing materials, social media graphics, or branding assets where text accuracy is essential, making them feel more in control of their projects.

About Appy Pie
Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is a leading global platform offering a suite of no-code, AI-powered tools, including an app builder, website builder, workflow automation platform, graphic design software, chatbot builder, help desk software, and live chat software, to help businesses and individuals design, build, and automate. With a user-friendly interface and a wide range of customizable templates, Appy Pie empowers users to create professional-grade applications, websites, and automations without any coding expertise. From entrepreneurs to established enterprises, Appy Pie caters to diverse needs by providing innovative solutions for various industries.

For more information, please visit: https://www.appypie.com/design

Media Contact
Abhinav Girdhar
sales@appypie.com
+1 888 322 7617

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2463366/Appy_Pie_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/appy-pie-unveils-breakthrough-generative-ai-model-flawless-text-302266546.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
