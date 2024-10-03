Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.10.2024 10:30 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Harbour City Estates Limited: Hong Kong Shopping Mall Harbour City and British Design Company Paul Smith collaborate to launch the First Bar Paul in Asia and the Signature Stripe-themed Installation by Victoria Harbour

HONG KONG, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned British design company Paul Smith has launched a series of global activations themed with its Signature Stripe. This time in Hong Kong, Harbour City partners with Paul Smith to unveil the Stripe Illuminated installation featuring neon lights and the first Bar Paul in Asia, offering the one-of-a-kind wine-tasting experience intertwining with local culture and fashion aesthetics at Ocean Terminal Deck in the mesmerising view of Victoria Harbour.

Stripe Illuminated installation themed with Paul Smith Signature Stripe and the first Bar Paul in Asia offer a classy tipsy experience at Ocean Terminal Deck of Harbour City in Hong Kong.

Inspired by the Italian cafes that Paul Smith frequented in Soho in the 1960s, Bar Paul was originally conceived as a concept for Paul Smith's SS25 presentation in Florence. The first Bar Paul in Asia has now opened in Harbour City as a limited-time pop-up bar, welcoming guests every weekend from 28 September to 27 October 2024. Not only does Bar Paul serve fine wines and special drinks, but it also introduces brand-new gin cocktails specially created for Paul Smith, all paired with a wide variety of mouthwatering delicacies prepared by selected restaurants in Harbour City. In addition, visitors can receive personalised gifts of caricature portraits and HK-style keychains!

Bar Paul presents brand-new cocktails created for Paul Smith, paired with culinary delights prepared by restaurants in Harbour City, allowing everyone to enjoy their drinks from dusk till night by Victoria Harbour.

Inspired by the vibrant neon signs adorning the bustling streets of Hong Kong, the Stripe Illuminated installation beautifully merges the brand story and aesthetics with the city's local culture. The three 3x3m cubes pay homage to the modest dimensions of Paul Smith's very first shop in his hometown of Nottingham in 1970, each uniquely showcasing the Paul Smith Signature Stripe. Reflecting Paul Smith's passions, the installation displays lightboxes that highlight his childhood dream of cycling, the haberdashery that marked the beginning of his career, and his lifelong love for photography, all presented in a nostalgic Hong Kong style. Additionally, there are shimmering neon signs and a stylish stripy barber's pole, offering charming photo opportunities. The installation opens for free entry on every day from 28 September to 10 November 2024.

Stripe Illuminated installation showcases Paul Smith's brand story and aesthetics blended in the style of Hong Kong's iconic neon signs and nostalgic lightboxes.

Whether you are a fashion lover or a passionate drinker, let's get classy tipsy surrounded by Paul Smith Signature Stripe at Harbour City!

HarbourCity PaulSmith BarPaul @HarbourCity @PaulSmithDesign

Harbour City Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521666/Bar_Paul___Stripe_Illuminated.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521668/Bar_Paul.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521672/Stripe_Illuminated.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1993823/Harbour_City_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hong-kong-shopping-mall-harbour-city-and-british-design-company-paul-smith-collaborate-to-launch-the-first-bar-paul-in-asia-and-the-signature-stripe-themed-installation-by-victoria-harbour-302266624.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.