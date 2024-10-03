Harbour City Estates Limited: Hong Kong Shopping Mall Harbour City and British Design Company Paul Smith collaborate to launch the First Bar Paul in Asia and the Signature Stripe-themed Installation by Victoria Harbour

HONG KONG, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned British design company Paul Smith has launched a series of global activations themed with its Signature Stripe. This time in Hong Kong, Harbour City partners with Paul Smith to unveil the Stripe Illuminated installation featuring neon lights and the first Bar Paul in Asia, offering the one-of-a-kind wine-tasting experience intertwining with local culture and fashion aesthetics at Ocean Terminal Deck in the mesmerising view of Victoria Harbour.

Inspired by the Italian cafes that Paul Smith frequented in Soho in the 1960s, Bar Paul was originally conceived as a concept for Paul Smith's SS25 presentation in Florence. The first Bar Paul in Asia has now opened in Harbour City as a limited-time pop-up bar, welcoming guests every weekend from 28 September to 27 October 2024. Not only does Bar Paul serve fine wines and special drinks, but it also introduces brand-new gin cocktails specially created for Paul Smith, all paired with a wide variety of mouthwatering delicacies prepared by selected restaurants in Harbour City. In addition, visitors can receive personalised gifts of caricature portraits and HK-style keychains!

Inspired by the vibrant neon signs adorning the bustling streets of Hong Kong, the Stripe Illuminated installation beautifully merges the brand story and aesthetics with the city's local culture. The three 3x3m cubes pay homage to the modest dimensions of Paul Smith's very first shop in his hometown of Nottingham in 1970, each uniquely showcasing the Paul Smith Signature Stripe. Reflecting Paul Smith's passions, the installation displays lightboxes that highlight his childhood dream of cycling, the haberdashery that marked the beginning of his career, and his lifelong love for photography, all presented in a nostalgic Hong Kong style. Additionally, there are shimmering neon signs and a stylish stripy barber's pole, offering charming photo opportunities. The installation opens for free entry on every day from 28 September to 10 November 2024.

Whether you are a fashion lover or a passionate drinker, let's get classy tipsy surrounded by Paul Smith Signature Stripe at Harbour City!

HarbourCity PaulSmith BarPaul @HarbourCity @PaulSmithDesign

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521666/Bar_Paul___Stripe_Illuminated.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521668/Bar_Paul.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521672/Stripe_Illuminated.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1993823/Harbour_City_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hong-kong-shopping-mall-harbour-city-and-british-design-company-paul-smith-collaborate-to-launch-the-first-bar-paul-in-asia-and-the-signature-stripe-themed-installation-by-victoria-harbour-302266624.html