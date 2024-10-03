Researchers have developed a novel passivation process for formamidinium lead iodide perovskite films, which reportedly resulted in solar cells with 23. 69% power conversion efficiency, and modules with 21. 44% certified efficiency. After 1000?hours, the hetero-polytypic passivated devices maintained 92% of their initial efficiency, outperforming untreated devices. An international research team led by the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology (GIST) in South Korea developed a passivation process for formamidinium lead iodide (FAPbI3) perovskite films, which it demonstrated in solar cells ...

