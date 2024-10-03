Inked Cover Girl, LLC: Introducing the Powerhouses Behind the Inked Cover Girl Competition

Inked Cover Girl reveals the stars who are the backbone of the competition

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / The Inked Cover Girl Competition, now in its seventh year, continues to celebrate and elevate tattooed women worldwide. It offers a unique opportunity to win $25,000, appear on the cover of Inked Magazine, and be tattooed by Inked Master's Ryan Ashley. This prestigious competition, while providing a platform for self-expression and empowerment, also shines a spotlight on a greater cause by raising awareness for MusiCares, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting music industry professionals in need.



Four remarkable figures support this initiative: iconic model Jessica Wilde, renowned photographer Christopher Kolk, Ink Master Ryan Ashley, and tattoo artist to the stars Tatu Baby. Together, they foster a community of empowerment and creativity.

Jessica Wilde: A trailblazer in the tattooed modeling world, Wilde first captivated audiences as the cover girl of Inked Magazine in 2015. Since then, Wilde has become an iconic figure in the industry, not only as a model but also as a published author with her memoir, Going Wilde. Her presence as the competition's host year after year is more than just ceremonial; Wilde offers invaluable guidance to aspiring models, helping them navigate their careers and live life to the fullest.

Christopher Kolk: As the mastermind behind the lens for the Inked Cover Girl shoot, Kolk brings his unparalleled expertise in celebrity fashion and beauty photography to the forefront. With a portfolio that features iconic publications such as Vogue, GQ, and Rolling Stone, Kolk ensures that each Inked Cover Girl not only feels like a star but is immortalized as one.

Ryan Ashley: Ryan Ashley made history as the first female tattoo artist to win the acclaimed TV show Ink Master. Renowned for her intricate black-and-gray designs, often adorned with delicate beadwork and lace details, Ashley has become a symbol of artistry and innovation in the tattoo community. As part of the Inked Cover Girl prize package, Ryan personally tattoos the competition winner at her private studio, Elysium, in Grand Junction, Colorado, adding a mark of distinction to their journey.

Tatu Baby: Kat Flores, aka Tatu Baby, is a celebrated tattoo artist from Miami, FL, whose realistic style has earned her a place among the industry's elite. With a clientele that includes stars like Karol G., Jason Derulo, and Rick Ross, Tatu Baby brought her unique artistry to the Inked Cover Girl competition by selecting the "Artist's Pick" winner as an elevation to the 2024 competition. This honor involves a custom tattoo session in Miami, where one lucky model's dream design is brought to life under her skilled hand.

