Softeon Expands Global Footprint to EMEA Under Supply Chain Veteran James Newman

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / Softeon, the only tier-1 warehouse management system (WMS) provider focused on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment performance to increase operational efficiency, announced today that it has expanded its operations into Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).









With this expansion into another key market, Softeon is well-positioned to boost customer productivity, particularly in the UK, Ireland, Nordics, and Benelux region with its market-leading and fully integrated solutions.

This announcement follows Softeon's recent news of its plans to expand operations into Australia and New Zealand. Based in the UK, the team will be led by James Newman, Vice President and Managing Director, EMEA. Newman comes to Softeon with a strong industry background and go-to-market experience across the EMEA region.

As a performance-driven EMEA sales leader with extensive experience in selling software-based SaaS solutions and Robots as a Service (RaaS) across Europe, James' expertise spans various areas, including retail software solutions for Core Merchandising, Supply Chain, BI, and Staff Productivity.

"Joining Softeon as the VP of EMEA is an exciting opportunity to drive innovation and excellence in supply chain solutions," says James Newman. "I'm eager to leverage my expertise in warehouse management, robotics, and productivity solutions to drive our expansion into this key market. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to deliver exceptional value to our clients across the region."

"Softeon looks to accelerate our growth further by directly addressing the EMEA market, and we are fortunate to have James Newman drive that expansion," says Jim Hoefflin, CEO, Softeon. "He has repeatedly proven the ability to establish operations in the region, and we are confident in our ability to make a major impact quickly."

Softeon's continued global expansion underscores its commitment to delivering industry-leading solutions that optimize fulfillment and warehouse performance. With 31.16% of the global WMS revenue share attributed to businesses in just Europe in 2023, according to Grand View Research, Softeon looks forward to empowering organizations in the region to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and elevate customer satisfaction.

Additionally, Softeon's advanced solutions are designed to meet the unique demands of pharmaceutical and cold chain supply chains, ensuring temperature-controlled logistics, compliance, and operational excellence throughout the supply chain of Europe.

With its customer-centric solutions and seasoned leadership team, Softeon is excited to drive growth for its new customers in EMEA as their warehousing and fulfillment needs evolve and complexity increases.

Contact Softeon to learn how their solutions can revolutionize your business operations, driving unmatched efficiency and success.

