ProcurePro Hits £25B in Customer Project Value, Expands to UK & Ireland

Global leader in construction procurement software, ProcurePro, passes the £25 billion in total construction project value being procured in system - high demand for UKI innovation pioneers

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcurePro, the innovative construction procurement software leader, has reached a significant milestone, surpassing £25 billion GBP ($50b AUD) in total construction project value procured through its platform. The company has quickly become the industry standard across Australia and on track to be used by 50% of all builders by the end of 2025, with current customers procuring circa. 1,000 contracts monthly through the platform.

ProcurePro's platform has become a game-changer for construction professionals, streamlining the procurement process and enhancing efficiency across various projects. Key customers in the Australian market include Roberts Co., Hansen Yuncken, Richard Crookes Construction, AW Edwards and Hutchinson Builders, highlighting the platform's broad appeal and effectiveness in the industry.

With an eye on expansion, ProcurePro has established itself in the UKI (United Kingdom and Ireland) market with recent wins in this region, including Mount Anvil, Legacie Developments and Kori Construction, indicate a promising future as the company seeks to replicate its Australian success abroad.

"We secured venture funding to break into a new region earlier this year. So far, every conversation we have had has been positive - UK construction is being crippled by delays, so there's enormous demand for a solution that can accelerate procurement and in turn, projects," said Alastair Blenkin, CEO at ProcurePro. "We are excited about what lies ahead and the opportunity to bring our innovative technology into such a significant market."

"Every construction company in the UK and Ireland should be using ProcurePro to manage their commercial procurement. It's a no-brainer," said Mark Hopkins, Commercial Director, Mount Anvil. "Not only does it enhance collaboration across teams, but it also empowers us to make informed decisions quickly. With ProcurePro, we're not just managing procurement; we're elevating our entire approach to project delivery."

Exciting developments are on the horizon for ProcurePro as it continues to drive growth and innovation in the construction procurement landscape.

