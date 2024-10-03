Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.10.2024 11:12 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ProcurePro Hits £25B in Customer Project Value, Expands to UK & Ireland

Global leader in construction procurement software, ProcurePro, passes the £25 billion in total construction project value being procured in system - high demand for UKI innovation pioneers

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcurePro, the innovative construction procurement software leader, has reached a significant milestone, surpassing £25 billion GBP ($50b AUD) in total construction project value procured through its platform. The company has quickly become the industry standard across Australia and on track to be used by 50% of all builders by the end of 2025, with current customers procuring circa. 1,000 contracts monthly through the platform.

ProcurePro Logo

ProcurePro's platform has become a game-changer for construction professionals, streamlining the procurement process and enhancing efficiency across various projects. Key customers in the Australian market include Roberts Co., Hansen Yuncken, Richard Crookes Construction, AW Edwards and Hutchinson Builders, highlighting the platform's broad appeal and effectiveness in the industry.

With an eye on expansion, ProcurePro has established itself in the UKI (United Kingdom and Ireland) market with recent wins in this region, including Mount Anvil, Legacie Developments and Kori Construction, indicate a promising future as the company seeks to replicate its Australian success abroad.

"We secured venture funding to break into a new region earlier this year. So far, every conversation we have had has been positive - UK construction is being crippled by delays, so there's enormous demand for a solution that can accelerate procurement and in turn, projects," said Alastair Blenkin, CEO at ProcurePro. "We are excited about what lies ahead and the opportunity to bring our innovative technology into such a significant market."

"Every construction company in the UK and Ireland should be using ProcurePro to manage their commercial procurement. It's a no-brainer," said Mark Hopkins, Commercial Director, Mount Anvil. "Not only does it enhance collaboration across teams, but it also empowers us to make informed decisions quickly. With ProcurePro, we're not just managing procurement; we're elevating our entire approach to project delivery."

Exciting developments are on the horizon for ProcurePro as it continues to drive growth and innovation in the construction procurement landscape.

About ProcurePro:

Multiple award winner, ProcurePro is the #1 procurement platform for head contractors, setting a new standard of innovation for construction. By consolidating 15+ fragmented processes into one streamlined platform, ProcurePro enhances visibility, efficiency, quality, and consistency throughout the procurement lifecycle.

www.procurepro.co

About Mount Anvil:

Mount Anvil is a leading construction company in the UK, recognised for its dedication to delivering high-quality residential and commercial developments.

https://mountanvil.com

About Alastair Blenkin:

Alastair Blenkin is the Founder and CEO of ProcurePro, the #1 construction procurement platform for head contractors. His passion for transforming industries through technology began in the legal sector, where he witnessed the significant inefficiencies of managing high-volume enterprise contracts with outdated systems. This experience ignited his drive to leverage technology to reshape industry practices and improve operational efficiency.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2522492/ProcurePro_Logo.jpg

Media contact:
Emily Broom
emily.broom@procurepro.co

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/procurepro-hits-25b-in-customer-project-value-expands-to-uk--ireland-302266654.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.