Grupo Elecnor: Elecnor expands its presence in Ireland with two new strategic synchronous condenser projects

? The company now has four synchronous condensers facilities (SynCons) for Statkraft on the island of Ireland.

? With these contract awards, Elecnor strengthens its international portfolio in the grid stability segment, consolidating its position as a benchmark in the European market.

MADRID, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elecnor strengthens its alliance with Statkraft, Europe's largest renewable energy producer, following the award of two new contracts for the installation of synchronous condensers (SynCons). With these projects, the company will be responsible for the execution of a total of four plants of this type on the island of Ireland, doubling its participation in the grid stability programme.

The new contract awards are in addition to the projects already underway in Glencloosagh and Coleraine and are part of the Low Carbon Inertia Services (LCIS) programme. This initiative is led by the Transmission System Operators (TSOs) EirGrid in the Republic of Ireland and SONI in Northern Ireland and aims to reduce dependence on fossil fuel generation and facilitate greater integration of renewable energies into the electricity system.

The recently awarded infrastructure projects feature technical configurations tailored to the characteristics of each site:

In Coolkeeragh (Northern Ireland), a synchronous condenser will be implemented alongside a 275/15 kV substation.





In Quarry Lane (Republic of Ireland), another synchronous condenser will be installed alongside a 220/15 kV substation.





As in the first phase of the programme, these facilities play an essential role in providing inertia, reactive power and short-circuit power compensation to the grid. Their commissioning is key to Ireland and Northern Ireland achieving their 2030 climate and renewable energy penetration targets.

A consolidated consortium and European technology

To carry out these new projects, Elecnor will maintain the consortium structure used in previous contracts. Elecnor Servicios y Proyectos will lead the operations alongside its subsidiaries IQA Operations Group in the United Kingdom and ESYP in the Republic of Ireland.

With these awards, the Group consolidates its international position in the deployment of synchronous condensers in markets such as the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, Brazil and Spain. Elecnor's ability to undertake design, construction and commissioning under a full EPC model, using its own highly specialised resources, is a differentiating factor in grid stability projects where reliability and meeting deadlines are critical.

About the Elecnor Group

The Elecnor Group is a Spanish enterprise doing business in over 40 countries with activities based on three main strategic business lines: Services, Projects and Concessions and Propriety Projects. Its strong international outlook has led it to a continuous expansion process which has opened the doors to new markets around the world, especially in Europe, North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Australia and the Middle East. Elecnor, which is listed on the Continuous Market, has a highly qualified team of professionals and a total workforce of 24,655 employees at the end of 2024.

www.grupoelecnor.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918262/Grupo_Elecnor.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elecnor-expands-its-presence-in-ireland-with-two-new-strategic-synchronous-condenser-projects-302694751.html