Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QL4H | ISIN: US88262P1021 | Ticker-Symbol: 9WY
Tradegate
02.10.24
21:58 Uhr
838,50 Euro
-2,50
-0,30 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TEXAS PACIFIC LAND CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEXAS PACIFIC LAND CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
836,50846,0012:44
833,50845,5012:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TEXAS PACIFIC LAND
TEXAS PACIFIC LAND CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TEXAS PACIFIC LAND CORPORATION838,50-0,30 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.