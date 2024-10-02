Valoe Oyj: The Administrator Applies for Suspension of Valoe's Restructuring Proceedings. Valoe Continues Its Financing Negotiations.

Valoe Corporation Inside information 2 October 2024 at 21.15 Finnish time

On 2 October 2024, Valoe Corporation's ("Company" or "Valoe") administrator, Mr Pekka Jaatinen, Attorney, submitted an application to the North Savo District Court to suspend the Company's restructuring proceedings. According to the administrator's view, the Company does not have sufficient certainty of the necessary financing.

The Company continues its ongoing financing negotiations. If the Company manages to secure adequate financing within a reasonable time, the prerequisites for completing the restructuring program could be met, and the administrator may withdraw the suspension application.

In Mikkeli 2 October 2024

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information:

Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation

Tel. +358 40 521 6082

email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki '

Main media

www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation designs, manufacturers, and sells solar power application projects, especially for vehicles and electronics. Valoe's applications are based on the company's own back contact technology and IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company's cell factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland, with production facilities in Juva, Finland, and Vilnius, Lithuania.