GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.10.2024 08:36 Uhr
VINCI wins a contract to upgrade and widen Highway 1 in Canada

Nanterre, 3 October 2024

VINCI wins a contract to upgrade and widen Highway 1
in Canada

  • Upgrade of a key section of Highway 1, south-east of Vancouver
  • A contract worth 62 million euros (CAD 94 million)

VINCI Construction, through its Canadian subsidiaries, BA Blacktop and Carmacks, will work as part of a consortium to upgrade and widen a 4.5 km section of Highway 1 in British Columbia.

The project, worth 62 million euros (CAD 94 million), is part of the broader Fraser Valley Highway 1 Corridor Improvement Program, located 70 km from Vancouver. It aims to better serve the growing region and improve traffic conditions and safety for the 80,000 motorists who use the corridor every day.

The project encompasses the widening of Highway 1 to introduce carpooling and bus lanes, the construction of two new bridges and the rehabilitation and upgrading of a rest area. Environmental measures will be taken to recreate an ecosystem for aquatic fauna and foster biodiversity.

The project, scheduled for substantial completion in the summer of 2027, targets a 15% of the workforce to come from local First Nation communities, mainly Kwantlen and Matsqui.

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
