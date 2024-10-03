Nanterre, 3 October 2024

VINCI wins a contract to upgrade and widen Highway 1

in Canada

Upgrade of a key section of Highway 1, south-east of Vancouver

A contract worth 62 million euros (CAD 94 million)

VINCI Construction, through its Canadian subsidiaries, BA Blacktop and Carmacks, will work as part of a consortium to upgrade and widen a 4.5 km section of Highway 1 in British Columbia.

The project, worth 62 million euros (CAD 94 million), is part of the broader Fraser Valley Highway 1 Corridor Improvement Program, located 70 km from Vancouver. It aims to better serve the growing region and improve traffic conditions and safety for the 80,000 motorists who use the corridor every day.

The project encompasses the widening of Highway 1 to introduce carpooling and bus lanes, the construction of two new bridges and the rehabilitation and upgrading of a rest area. Environmental measures will be taken to recreate an ecosystem for aquatic fauna and foster biodiversity.

The project, scheduled for substantial completion in the summer of 2027, targets a 15% of the workforce to come from local First Nation communities, mainly Kwantlen and Matsqui.

