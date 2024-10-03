Tetragon Financial Group (Tetragon) reported a 1.3% return on equity (RoE) in H124, with its net asset value (NAV) per share increasing by 1.9% in US dollar total return (TR) terms, and further 3.8% to end-August. The portfolio continued to generate solid cash flow, predominantly from collateralised loan obligation (CLO) structures and through fees from asset management businesses, which Tetragon recycled back into the portfolio (mostly public stocks) and was a net investor in the period. Tetragon continues distributions to shareholders, with a dividend yield of 4.3% (above the peer average and on top of share repurchases). As a result, Tetragon increased the amount drawn on its revolving credit facility and its leverage at end-August 2024 stood at record-level of 13.1% of NAV.

