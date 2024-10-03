Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024
WKN: A0MY7H | ISIN: GG00B1YQ7219
Stuttgart
03.10.24
10:49 Uhr
19,100 Euro
-0,500
-2,55 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.10.2024 11:42 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Third Point Investors Ltd - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03

3 October 2024

ThirdPointInvestorsLimited(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of

Guernsey with registered number 47161)

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 - Renewal Date- 03/02/2025

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at 30 September 2024 consists of the following:

  • 18,039,459 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.
  • 12,026,306 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share.

The total number of voting rights in the Company at 30 September 2024 is therefore 30,065,765.

There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Enquiries:

Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001


© 2024 PR Newswire
