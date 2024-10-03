£100,000 HOUSE DEPOSIT UP FOR GRABS TO MARK THE LAUNCH OF CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6

Roman Kemp challenges three Secret Agents to indulge in games of deception inspired by Black Ops 6 to win £100,000 for one of their followers

Competition opens October 4th and closes October 21st ahead of finale

Step Back into 1991 with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

In a thrilling new chapter, Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6 takes players back to the pivotal year of 1991, where they conduct their missions from a Safehouse. In game, the Safehouse is a central base of operations between each Campaign mission. It has a secret history, and formerly served as a KGB Black Site.

To mark the launch, Call of Duty is giving away £100,000 for someone to buy their own Safehouse - which will cover the standard house price in 1991 (which was £57,959)*, additional money to kit it out, legal and solicitor fees.

With 46% of 18-24-year-olds** fearing they'll never be able to afford their own home, the £100,000 prize is more than just a sum of money; it's a lifeline, offering a substantial hand toward their own 'Safehouse'.

Introducing the 'Safehouse Challenge'

The 'Safehouse Challenge', hosted by Roman Kemp is a shadowy deceptive competition which see Rogue Agents; Angry Ginge, Ash Holme, and Danny Aarons, go head-to-head in a series of intense Black Ops-style tests and forfeits.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is a game where deception and mistrust reign supreme, and where the truth is always suspect. Our three agents will need to tap into their rogue instincts, pushing their limits in extraordinary ways to secure the £100,000 cash prize for their dedicated fans, all themed around lies and deception.

These challenges will unfold in a meticulously recreated Safehouse, reminiscent of the iconic setting from the game.

The Ultimate Prize

The prize includes contributions to legal fees, buying new furniture, removals, and all the latest gaming gear to fit out the most important room in the house - the gaming room.

Join us as we navigate through a dynamic blend of history, gaming, and real-life rewards and tune in to watch Roman Kemp and our fearless agents take on the 'Safehouse Challenge' and cheer for your favorite to win!

Roman Kemp, host of the Safehouse Challenge said: "This year Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is taking gamers back to the 90s, a time that we all look back on fondly thanks to the incredible music, wild fashion, and 'Cool Britannia' vibes. However, the 90s was also a time of political upheaval and deception, so to secure the prize for one of their fans our Rogue Agents will need to embody the 90s and the Black Ops spirit to secure the bag."

To Enter

To enter, aspiring homeowners need to go to: http://www.promoentries.com/Safehouse and pick which of the competitors they believe will come out on top in the series of challenges.

All the action from the Safehouse will be published on Call of Duty's social media channels @CallofDutyUK (X), @CallofDuty (TikTok) - from 10 Oct, laddering up to the finale on 24 Oct 2024. The online entrants who chose the winning agent will then be put into a draw, with the winner announced on Nov 1.

Notes to Editors

*UK House Price Index via Landregistry.gov

**AllBrick's Generation Stuck Research Initiative, 2023

About Competition

Entrants must be UK residents, non-homeowners and age 18+. The competition is open from 9:00 GMT on 4/10/2024 and ends at 10:00 GMT/BST on 21/10/2024. Entrants must visit the site, submit their details and answer the question: 'Why should you win the house deposit?' (max 100 words plus an option to upload a supporting photo or video) and select which agent they think will win the Safehouse Challenge. Full terms and conditions via the microsite.

The gaming bundle element of the prize will include: 1 x Xbox gaming console and 1 x controller (Xbox Series X console and Xbox series X/S controller), 1 x TV screen (Panasonic MZ980 Series - 55 inch), 1 x Gaming PC, with the following tech specs: NZXT H5 Flow Chassis RGB, AMD 7800X3D CPU, ASUS TUF 7900 XTX GPU, 2TB Corsair NVMe drive, Corsair H100i LCD Cooler, 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB memory, ASUS TUF Gaming X670E-PLUS Wifi motherboard, Windows 11 Home.

About Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6 is a spy action thriller set in the early 1990s, a period of transition and upheaval in global politics, characterized by the end of the Cold War and the rise of the United States as a single superpower. With a mind-bending narrative, and unbound by the rules of engagement, this is signature Black Ops across a cinematic single-player Campaign, a best-in-class Multiplayer experience, and with the epic return of Round-Based Zombies.

Launching worldwide on October 25, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available for pre-order now on Xbox (Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One), PlayStation (PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4), and PC through Microsoft Store, Battle.net, and Steam, and coming to Game Pass on Xbox consoles and PC (Microsoft Store only) at launch. Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Console players can download and pre-install COD HQ and Call of Duty®: Warzone.

