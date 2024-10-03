INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: PV CellTech Conference USA to Explain Domestic Solar Eco-System Shift from Modules to Cells

Topics include accelerating beyond module assembly to promote investment and creation of new wafer and cell capacity in the U.S.

PV CellTech USA 2024, the only American conference dedicated to leading conversations for solar photovoltaic (PV) cells, shares its upcoming focus discussion ahead of its second annual gathering (Oct. 8-9, San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront), hosted by PV Tech Research with Strategic Partner, Roth.

Over 200 attendees will converge next week in the Bay Area to hear directly from the companies leading U.S. manufacturing investments, to understand the latest production technologies and explore how U.S. production can innovate to be profitable in the face of global module price pressures. Industry stakeholders will reveal how a U.S. solar eco-system may be achieved at the most critical stage of building factories that produce solar PV cells.

"This year, new module factory set ups in the U.S. are progressing steadily," notes Finlay Colville, Head of Research at PV-Tech, Informa Markets. "Cell factory creation will ultimately be the determining factor to assess how successful the U.S. government policy will be, as the required investment and technical know-how for this stage is significantly more complex and substantial."

Just this year, hubs in Southeast Asia, such as Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia, - that are owned by Chinese manufacturers, have developed 70 percent of cells that were assembled into solar modules purchased by U.S. companies. Excluding thin-film panel technology from U.S. based First Solar, the only non-silicon provider, China's Southeast Asia hubs account for 85 percent of production, emphasizing the critical need for cell fabrication in the United States.

Figure: Ownership and location of factories producing solar cells for the U.S. market in 2024.

Source: PV Manufacturing & Technology Quarterly Report

The economic viability of new solar cell factories is an ongoing subject of global attention. In addition to this, industry capital expenditure, the investments into manufacturing facilities, is forecast to decline nearly 50 percent in 2024, after a record $32 billion the previous year in 2023. Since 2021, the market has also observed a spike in spending from Chinese solar companies, delaying the focus on beneficial alternative American assets.

"Bringing new cell factories online in the U.S. would represent a pivotal moment," adds Colville. "The solar industry right now is suffering due to a severe manufacturing downturn, expected to extend into 2026, which will likely reshape the production landscape globally."

Despite consistent U.S. trade-import restrictions, the exclusion of China's current role in U.S. manufacturing would create ongoing challenges for domestic growth, as the bulk of incoming cells and modules continues to be sourced from Southeast Asia.

These contextual trends, among other insights, will be explored at the PV CellTech Conference later next week. Additional presented sessions will cover topics ranging from Terawatt production, back-contact cell technology, Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and new fabs, perspectives on policy and legal frameworks, sustainable manufacturing, plans to develop the United States as a leader in market position, and more.

