ACCESSWIRE
03.10.2024 12:02 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stratodesk Wins 2024 Technology Merit Award as a Leading Innovator for IT Infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / Stratodesk, a leading innovator of ultra-secure operating systems (OS) for modern workspaces, is proud to announce its recognition as a 2024 Merit Award winner for the Technology IT Infrastructure category. The Merit Awards, designed to honor global industry leaders, recognize companies that have made significant contributions to the continued growth and innovation within their markets this year.

The Merit Awards are judged by a panel of industry executives, members of the media, and consultants who highlighted the outstanding efforts of Stratodesk in transforming endpoint security and management with its flagship solution NoTouch OS. By enabling modern enterprises to integrate ultra-secure, streamlined endpoint solutions, Stratodesk has positioned itself as a key player in accelerating the adoption of secure, sustainable, and cost-effective IT infrastructures.

"Receiving the 2024 Merit Award is an incredible honor for Stratodesk and reflects our commitment to improve endpoint security, optimize productivity and promote sustainability while reducing endpoint complexity and total cost of ownership," said Emanuel Pirker, founder and CEO at Stratodesk. "Our mission has always been to deliver purpose-built, secure, hardware agnostic endpoint solutions for our customers' use cases. This recognition affirms our efforts and motivates us to continue driving excellence in the EUC market."

Stratodesk's NoTouch OS provides organizations across industries with a versatile and secure operating system that supports virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), desktop-as-a-service (DaaS), secure browsing, SaaS applications, and automation use cases. By combining zero-trust principles with endpoint flexibility, Stratodesk enables organizations across industries to meet the unique endpoint demands of modern enterprise environments.

Learn more about the Merit Awards here.

Learn more about Stratodesk NoTouch OS here.

About Stratodesk

Stratodesk is the leading innovator of the ultra-secure endpoint OS designed to meet the unique demands of modern enterprises. With zero-trust principles embedded in its core, Stratodesk NoTouch OS is the market-leading endpoint OS for VDI, DaaS, SaaS, and Secure Browsing as well as IIoT and Automation use cases. The transformative NoTouch OS is the convergence of cost reduction through streamlining IT operations and endpoint management, greater sustainability through endpoint hardware flexibility, and revolutionized endpoint security, user experience, and productivity. Led by forward-thinking experts in EUC and enterprise security, Stratodesk is the go-to choice for top-tier organizations across various industries globally. With headquarters in San Francisco and a presence in Europe, Stratodesk is growing a disruptive community of channel partners and Stratodesk Plus-certified technology solution providers worldwide. Learn more at www.stratodesk.com.

Contact Information

Silke Telsnig
Chief Marketing Officer
silke.telsnig@stratodesk.com
(415) 946-4029

SOURCE: Stratodesk

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
