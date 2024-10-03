American Conservative Values ETF: CBS Helps Kamala Walz On - ACVF Divests From Paramount, Strengthening Its Commitment to Liberal Media Boycotts

Yesterday, the American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF), a fund designed for politically conservative investors, announced that it has divested its holdings of and initiated a "Refuse to Buy" rating on Paramount Global (PARA), the parent of CBS.

After a comprehensive review of our continued investment, ACVF's management team has decided to divest its holding of Paramount Global (PARA). The portfolio managers of ACVF found CBS News' debate moderators to have significant bias during Wednesdays Vice Presidential debate. Similarly to ABC (Disney-DIS) and CNN (Warner Bros. Discovery-WBD), the moderators of the previous Presidential debate, the questions were geared to favor democrats and the moderators fact checked JD Vance while allowing Tim Walz to run unchecked.

"We feel strongly that the left-wing media are complicit in election interference," said Tom Carter, co-founder of ACVF. "We have added Paramount to our long-standing boycotts of Disney and Warner Bros."

"We are accustomed to the propaganda that has long been a part of the liberal media's business model," stated CEO and co-founder William Flaig. "They have crossed the line and have a thumb on the scale."

"Many politically conservative investors are shocked to learn that their current ETF and mutual fund investments own these liberal media companies as well as many other companies that are eagerly working to destroy conservative values. We must hold companies accountable for their actions. We need to vote with our wallets and deny them access to the capital they need," stated Carter. He further added that "we do not want to give such companies our hard-earned investment dollars, and neither should you."

The proceeds from this divestiture will be used to purchase AT&T. AT&T has been removed from our boycott list as a result of their announced divestiture of Direct TV, ending their media foray.

ACVF, launched in October 2020, aims to provide investors with an alternative to traditional large-cap funds by avoiding companies that, in the view of its' managers, actively promote progressive political agendas at the potential expense of shareholder value. The 37 companies that ACVF currently excludes from the portfolio represent 28% of the S&P 500.

The funds' managers emphasize their focus on companies they believe prioritize meritocracy and shareholder value. "We aim to avoid investing in companies that we perceive as putting political agendas ahead of financial performance," Flaig stated.

About American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF)

ACVF is an exchange-traded fund designed to reflect conservative political values in its investment strategy. ACVF is based on the conviction that politically active companies may negatively impact their shareholder returns, as well as support issues and causes which conflict with conservative political ideals, beliefs and values.

Key Points:

As of October 2 nd 2024, the fund holds 0.00% of Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global

The 37 companies currently excluded from the portfolio represent 28% of the S&P 500.

The fund's holdings are subject to change. For current holdings, please visit https://acvetfs.com/fund/etf-fund/holdings

Note: The S&P 500® is a broad-based unmanaged index, which is widely recognized as representative of the equity market in general.

