Italy's regional governments approved 5. 1 GW of solar in the first nine months of this year, with Sicily leading by approving around one-third of the total new capacity. From pv magazine Italy The regional governments of Italy approved 5. 1 GW of utility-scale solar projects in the first nine months of this year, according to data collected by pv magazine Italy. The Italian authorities released 126 single authorizations (AU) and 604 simplified authorization procedures (PAS). Sicily authorized the most solar capacity at 1. 31 GW followed by Puglia with 923. 1 MW and Lazio with 412. 2 MW. In terms ...

