QS Quacquarelli Symonds: QS University Rankings: Latin America and The Caribbean 2025

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analyst, released the QS World University Rankings: Latin America spanning 23 countries and analysing 437 of the region's best universities.

Universidade de São Paulo takes the region's highest rank, followed by Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile,Universidade Estadual de Campinas and Tecnológico de Monterrey. Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro climbs from eighth to fifth. Brazil is the most represented country in the rankings, with 96 featured universities. It is followed by Mexico with 63 and Colombia with 61.

Top 10

2025 2024 University Country 1 1 Universidade de São Paulo Brazil 2 2 Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile Chile 3 3 Universidade Estadual de Campinas Brazil 4 4 Tecnológico de Monterrey Mexico 5 8 Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro Brazil 6 5 Universidad de Chile Chile 7 6 Universidad de los Andes Colombia 8 10 UNESP Brazil 9 7 Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México Mexico 10 9 Universidad de Buenos Aires Argentina

Ben Sowter, QS Senior Vice President, said: "Latin America continues to face challenges related to investment, access, and resource availability. Calls for increased funding to address these issues have been growing across the region, as many universities face budget deficits and staffing challenges. Meanwhile, initiatives to enhance internationalisation and regional cooperation-aimed at strengthening the global competitiveness of Latin American and Caribbean universities in an evolving and increasingly interconnected educational environment-remain somewhat limited."

Brazil dominates the rankings, boasting three of the region's five highest-ranked universities, including the top-ranked, USP. USP's success is underpinned by exceptional research output and international collaboration.

dominates the rankings, boasting three of the region's five highest-ranked universities, including the top-ranked, USP. USP's success is underpinned by exceptional research output and international collaboration. Chile shines for research volume and cross-border collaboration, achieving the region's highest average score in both these indicators. Its premier university, UC, places second overall and is the region's most well-regarded institution among international employers.

shines for research volume and cross-border collaboration, achieving the region's highest average score in both these indicators. Its premier university, UC, places second overall and is the region's most well-regarded institution among international employers. Colombia shines in QS' Employer Reputation indicator. Three of its universities are among the region's top 10 in this metric, more than any other country, including the national leader, Universidad de los Andes, which places seventh overall.

shines in QS' Employer Reputation indicator. Three of its universities are among the region's top 10 in this metric, more than any other country, including the national leader, Universidad de los Andes, which places seventh overall. Ecuador is the most improved country, among those with five or more ranked institutions. Of its 23 ranked universities, 13 (57%) climb and two (9%) drop while seven (31%) remain stable in their ranks or bands.

is the most improved country, among those with five or more ranked institutions. Of its 23 ranked universities, 13 (57%) climb and two (9%) drop while seven (31%) remain stable in their ranks or bands. In Mexico, Tecnológico de Monterrey is the highest-ranked university, placing fourth overall thanks to high-quality, influential research and good employer reputation. UNAM, meanwhile, is Latin America's most well-renowned university among academics.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429773/QS_Quacquarelli_Symonds_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qs-university-rankings-latin-america-and-the-caribbean-2025-302265372.html