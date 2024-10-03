Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.10.2024 12:06 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eurelectric: saving Europe's industry requires greater electrification

BRUSSELS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three quarters of the electricity generated in the EU this year came from clean energy - shows Eurelectric's Power Barometer 2024. While the power sector continues to lead on decarbonisation, Europe is not electrifying fast enough. Between 2022 and 2023, electricity demand declined by 7.5% mainly due to industries shutting down and relocating abroad during the energy crisis. Electricity markets are recording unprecedented negative prices which risk discouraging future clean investments. The EU needs a robust electrification strategy for decarbonising industry while boosting demand and competitiveness.

In 2023, the EU power sector cut emissions by 50% compared to 2008, marking the largest reduction ever achieved by the sector. However, Europe's electrification rate has been stagnating at 23% for the past ten years when it should make half of EU final energy consumption by 2040. Meanwhile, China grew its rate by seven percentage points since 2015.

Today, a third of industries' energy consumption is covered by electricity, with only 4% of industrial high-emission heating processes being electrified. Buildings' electrification is also struggling with heat pumps sales decreasing by 5% in 2023. Electric vehicles increased to a total of nine million units in 2024, but remain far from the targeted 30 to 44 million units by 2030.

"The missing piece between going green and staying competitive is electrifying. Industrial sectors hold a huge potential to electrify further based on available technologies" - said Eurelectric's Secretary General Kristian Ruby, pointing to electric boilers, arc furnaces, heat pumps, induction eating, plasma torches and more for energy-intensive goods like steel and aluminium.

Another concern for the sector is increased price volatility. As of August 2024, Europe witnessed 1,031 hours where electricity prices went below zero in at least one bidding zone, mostly during solar peaks, with power producers having to pay to supply electricity to the grid. At the same time, parts of Europe witnessed unusually high prices and cross-border spread. These occurrences, combined with low demand and frequent negative prices complicate the business case for additional renewable investments.

On the other hand, negative prices incentivise more storage and flexibility to stabilise price volatility. Yet, a boost in electricity demand remains crucial to solving this issue.

Eurelectric calls on policymakers to implement the Green Deal, maintain a market-compatible investment framework and establish a clear electrification strategy for a competitive, decarbonised European industry.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eurelectric-saving-europes-industry-requires-greater-electrification-302265701.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.