Lehto Group Oyj, inside information: Lehto Group Plc's restructuring programme has become legally binding
WKN: A2AHZH | ISIN: FI4000081138 | Ticker-Symbol: L7G
Lehto Group Oyj, inside information: Lehto Group Plc's restructuring programme has become legally binding

Lehto Group Plc
Inside information
3 October 2024 at 13.00 (Finnish time)

The decision of the District Court of Oulu, issued on 24 September 2024, on confirming the restructuring programme of Lehto Group Plc has become legally binding. Attorney Klaus Majamäki acts as the supervisor of the restructuring programme.

Lehto Group Plc

Board of Directors

Further information

Hannu Lehto, CEO, Member of the Board of Directors, +358 500 280 448

Veli-Pekka Paloranta, CFO, +358 400 944 074


