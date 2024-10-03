Lehto Group Oyj, inside information: Lehto Group Plc's restructuring programme has become legally binding

Lehto Group Plc

Inside information

3 October 2024 at 13.00 (Finnish time)



The decision of the District Court of Oulu, issued on 24 September 2024, on confirming the restructuring programme of Lehto Group Plc has become legally binding. Attorney Klaus Majamäki acts as the supervisor of the restructuring programme.

