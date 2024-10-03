On September 29th, the ongoing 2024 China-France Fashion Week witnessed the launch of Zhou Costume Show, a showcase of the rich cultures and aesthetics of the Zhou Dynasty in ancient China at the Paris China Cultural Center in France.

Guided by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism's industrial development department, the costume show is a collaborative effort between Shaanxi Tourism Group, the Chinese Costume Culture Research Association and the Paris China Cultural Center.

Organized by National Geographic Traveler magazine and Qishan Zhou Cultural Tourism Industry Development Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Shaanxi Tourism Group, the event attracted dignitaries from political, fashion, cultural, and artistic spheres.

Shanxi province, a cradle of Chinese civilization, played a pivotal role in nurturing the roots of Zhou Dynasty culture over three thousand years ago. This cultural legacy remains a cornerstone of China's national ethos, leaving an enduring mark on global cultural landscapes.

In a groundbreaking effort to rejuvenate Chinese traditional culture, Shaanxi Tourism Group crafted the Zhou Costume Show over two years. Through innovative approaches, the show blends cultural tourism and contemporary artistic trends, highlighting the essence of Chinese heritage rooted in Shaanxi Province. This marks the first global promotion of Zhou Dynasty culture by a Chinese tourism enterprise through a fashion show, offering a fresh interpretation of ancient Chinese splendor in the realm of fashion.

The show's five chapters vividly depict scenes from the Zhou dynasty, with the first chapter featuring clothing crafted from fur, leather, and linen, adorned with enigmatic images of ancient deities. The second chapter draws inspiration from the Yellow River basin, symbolizing harmony between humans and nature through landscapes and flora.

The third chapter intricately weaves three-dimensional patterns inspired by Zhou Dynasty bronze artifacts, showcasing the pinnacle of bronze artistry in ancient China. The final chapter accentuates the multidimensional, expansive, and layered aspects of clothing designs, embodying the fusion of traditional and modern Chinese fashion aesthetics.

As the 60th anniversary of China-France diplomatic relations coincides with the 75th anniversary of the People's Republic of China, the China-France Fashion Week stands as a crucial platform for cultural exchange. Against this backdrop, the Zhou Costume Show aims to revitalize Zhou Dynasty essence in the fashion realm, bridging Eastern and Western cultures on an international stage to ignite a renewed interest in Chinese Zhou culture worldwide.

