Donnerstag, 03.10.2024
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
ACCESSWIRE
03.10.2024 13:02 Uhr
Solmetex, LLC: Solmetex Offers Support to Dental Practices Affected by Hurricane Helene

MARLBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / As the leading experts in dental water solutions, Solmetex® is committed to supporting dental practices impacted by Hurricane Helene. In response to the recent devastation, the company is providing waterline emergency assistance, including essential waterline products to help get practices back in operation, safely.

Resuming safe operation in dental offices may involve boil water advisories and restoring operations after periods of equipment disuse. In these situations, having water testing and treatment products on hand is vital to ensure that water is safe for patients before resuming normal operation.

"We recognize the challenges that dental practices are facing in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene," said Gene Dorff, CEO at Solmetex. "Our goal is to provide the necessary tools and support to ensure that these practices can continue to deliver safe and effective dental care as quickly as possible."

For emergency waterline products and support, contact Solmetex at 800-216-5505 or visit www.solmetex.com.

About Solmetex

Solmetex has been a trusted leader in dental water solutions for over 30 years, dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of water safety in dental practices. Our Solmetex®, Sterisil® and DryShield® brands provide Dentistry's only complete end-to-end solution for water safety. Our focus on patient and practice safety has made us the preferred choice for dental offices throughout North America.

Contact Information

Kristina Donehew
VP of Marketing, Solmetex
kdonehew@solmetex.com
508-986-2337

SOURCE: Solmetex, LLC

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
