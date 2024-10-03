Record-breaking US$19.3 million contract over three years with S&P 500 semiconductor company

Plurilock to re-platform the customer's security operations stack using leading AI-native cybersecurity platform and provide dedicated Critical Services team members for a 12-month period

Largest single transaction in Plurilock's history, underscoring Company's strategy to expand into non-governmental sectors

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2024) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity services and solutions provider, announces a record US$19.3 million cybersecurity contract with a semiconductor company (the "Customer") in the S&P 500 index, and a key player in worldwide semiconductor supply chains. The contract represents the largest single sale in Company history.

Under the terms of the contract, Plurilock will modernize and re-platform the Customer's security operations stack, leveraging the industry's leading AI-native cybersecurity platform to replace an aging array of partially integrated, high-overhead security solutions. The Company will also provide two dedicated cybersecurity experts from the Security Operations ("SecOps") practice of its Critical Services business unit for a 12-month period, to support the integration and smooth implementation of the new platform.

The contract was secured through Plurilock's subsidiary, Aurora Systems Consulting, and was awarded based on the strength of earlier Critical Services contracts, underscoring the synergies across Plurilock's businesses. The Company received the purchase order from the client on October 2, 2024.

"This record-breaking deal reflects Plurilock's strategy to expand revenue and margins from non-government clients and demonstrates that the integration of our previous acquisitions is delivering results," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "Being chosen to transform the security operations of a leading S&P 500 enterprise underscores the trust that world-class organizations are placing in our capabilities."

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services-aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Forward-Looking Statements

