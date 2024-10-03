Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2024) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands, is thrilled to welcome John Delutis as Vice President of Restaurant Operations at such an exciting time in our growth here at Happy Belly Food Group.

"Over the past 12 months, Happy Belly has experienced significant growth, both organically and through accretive acquisitions, across its portfolio of emerging brands and restaurant operations. To support this continued expansion, we are thrilled to announce the appointment of John Delutis as our new Vice President of Restaurant Operations," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "In his new role, John will collaborate closely with brand managers, franchisees, and corporate teams to align operational strategies with our growth objectives, ensuring scalability, profitability, and the high standards that define Happy Belly.

"I am super excited to be putting the band back together. John joined us at Extreme Brandz to oversee Mucho Burrito at restaurant #17 and was with us all the way until Mucho Burrito was acquired by MTY Food Group. John joined me at MTY post acquisition and continued to lead Mucho Burrito with well over 100 locations until 2023. As our brands start to scale, they will certainly benefit from having John help and guide them in their growth.

"In this key leadership role, John will focus on driving operational efficiency, enhancing guest experience, and supporting the ongoing expansion of our brands across both franchised and corporate-owned locations. He will implement and execute on strategies to strengthen and accelerate growth across our existing stores and upcoming openings. As our corporate and franchising programs continue to expand rapidly, it is the ideal time to bring on a trusted and experienced leader that we have worked with previously. John will help transform our strategic vision into operational excellence, creating significant value for our shareholders. A seasoned business leader, John Delutis has a proven track record of building brands, teams, and profitable operations. His extensive experience in the franchised food sector includes various senior leadership roles. Prior to Mucho Burrito John was with both Tim Hortons and Second Cup.

"John brings a wealth of expertise that will help elevate our teams and scale operations across our emerging brands portfolio, ensuring they are well-supported during our ongoing accelerated growth. He is an excellent cultural fit, embodying an entrepreneurial spirit and a hands-on approach, working closely with our brand operators, financial teams, and partners. His experience in the coffee sector will also be invaluable as we continue executing our strategic roadmap for 2024-2025. John's energy and prideful attitude align perfectly with our values at Happy Belly. We are confident in his leadership as we continue driving growth through disciplined organic expansion and accretive M&A initiatives."

