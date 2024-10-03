As the hostilities in the wider Middle East escalate, 7 October 2024 marks one-year since the Hamas-Israel conflict began. Israel's response escalated into conflicts with other organisations, including Hizbullah in Lebanon and the Houthi movement in Yemen. In recognition of this, International SOS shares insight into how it has supported clients, key lessons learnt and how this significant geo-political conflict impacts organisations' risk outlook.

International SOS the Middle East

After the International SOS Global Threat Monitoring detected reports of a complex action by Hamas within Israel on 7 October 2023, increased support was enlisted rapidly.

International SOS' established presence, has been an ongoing strength in auditing resources and gathering information for clients on a first-hand basis, critical in the evolving situation.

This 'boots on the ground' approach also includes meeting with local clients, gathering and analysing information which included route, hotel and airport assessments. With disinformation remaining a constant challenge for many, verifying information was also part of this preparation enabling thorough, effective, and efficient planning for clients. Ensuring critical lines of communication are fully functioning was key, particularly satellite phones and telecommunications.

Since the conflict broke out International SOS' support has included conducting complex security and medical evacuations, advising on the security and medical situation on the ground and in the bordering countries, briefing clients' Crisis Management Teams and providing security advice, emotional medical support for organisations with employees who remain in the affected Middle East regions of Israel, West Bank Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan and Iran.

To date, International SOS has handled over 5,000 cases, supporting over 1,100 clients in the affected regions.

Critical lessons learned

Lessons learned for clients which International SOS supported include:

The need for stronger and more robust crisis management processes and capabilities

The ability to verify information and access to trusted, timely facts during times of crisis

and access to trusted, timely facts during times of crisis The importance of the systems and processes in place to be able to enable faster, better decision making

The corporate risk agenda

As the conflict continues to escalate, so it is beneficial for organisations to learn how to effectively handle the shifting global risk environment. It is likely that geopolitical volatility will spread beyond ……

Louise Hogan, Lead Security Analyst, Eastern Europe Central Asia, International SOS comments: "Security has proven to be key in geo-politics in recent years and is now firmly on the corporate risk agenda. Organisations need robust risk mitigation strategies which should include security awareness, understanding the risk environment, thorough preparation and access to all the tools and resources they need to keep their workforce safe

"Recognising the potential of crisis management fatigue, and ensuring that this is mitigated, is key in moving from 'perma-crisis' to crisis resilience. Organisations who effectively embed learnings from previous crisis, will emerge with more robust capabilities, keep their workforce safe and be well prepared to manage future risks."

Live webinar:

On 7 October, at 2pm BST, International SOS security experts, James Wood, Regional Security Director, Tarun Nijjer, Lead Security Analyst and Audrey Mackay, Senior Security Specialist, will address the current situation update, ongoing lessons in managing the conflict for our clients and how this significant geopolitical conflict impacts organisations' risk outlook. Register here

Podcast series:

International SOS has provided insight for non-members alongside its robust support for members since the escalation of tensions and continues to do so. The podcast series can be listened to here.

