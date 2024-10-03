MT Group, an EPC contractor engaged in strategic energy and industrial infrastructure projects across Europe, has signed a large-scale construction agreement with the energy developer, Gasfin Development (Gasfin). The contract includes the construction and installation of a 60MW heater facility for Gasfin, to be installed at the Brunsbüttel FSRU liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, operated by the state-owned Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET) in Germany.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241003958240/en/

Mindaugas Zakaras, CEO of MT Group (picture by Judita Grigelyte, VZ)

"This project aligns perfectly with MT Group's long-term strategy to be at the forefront of Europe's energy transformation. By leveraging our extensive experience in delivering complex LNG projects, we are not only supporting Germany's energy independence but also reinforcing our commitment to building modern, sustainable energy infrastructure across the region. The successful execution of this project for Gasfin will demonstrate MT Group's capability to meet the most demanding technical and operational standards, adding significant value to our portfolio," said Mindaugas Zakaras, CEO of MT Group.

The purpose of the new heater facility is to ensure the regasification of LNG at the floating LNG terminal, thereby improving its efficiency and overall performance. Under this contract, MT Group will handle general construction and mechanical works, including the installation and commissioning of technological equipment, electrical and automation systems, and will oversee the entire construction process. MT Group has already commenced preparatory work, with construction scheduled to begin in 2024.

MT Group is a leading EPC contractor in critical energy and industrial infrastructure projects across Europe with its expertise extending to the development, engineering and construction of renewable energy, hydrogen and carbon capture facilities, positioning the company at the forefront of sustainable engineering solutions.

The company is also a founding partner in one of the largest renewable energy undertakings in the world Green Energy Park Global, which will produce some of the most cost competitive Green Hydrogen at the gigawatts scale, servicing the decarbonization needs of the hard to abate sectors, including transport and power across Europe and elsewhere around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241003958240/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact for More Information

Migle Poskute-Klimasauskiene

M.: +370 656 57230

E.: m.klimasauskiene@mtgroup.lt