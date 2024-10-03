New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2024) - Reklaim Ltd (TSXV: MYID) (OTC Pink: MYIDF), the leading platform empowering consumers to access and reclaim their data, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Cantech Letter Investment Conference on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 in Toronto Ontario. Neil Sweeney, Founder & CEO of Reklaim Ltd will be doing an investor presentation and participating in 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the conference.

2024 Cantech Letter Conference

Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024 Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON Contact: tara@cantechletter.com to register More info: https://www.cantechletter.com/conference

Neil Sweeney , Founder & CEO of Reklaim Ltd commented, "We are delighted to be participating in the Cantech Letter Conference as it's an excellent platform to strengthen our connections within the capital markets. We hope to enhance our visibility, showcase our achievements, and increase our profile among the investor communities."

About Cantech Letter Conference

The Cantech Letter Conference, recognized as Canada's foremost technology investment event, provides up and coming technology companies with the unique opportunity to showcase their innovations and growth strategies, and participate in individual 1-on-1 meetings with potential investors and capital markets professionals. The conference serves as a hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and investment opportunities, while also featuring panel discussions with industry experts to offer insights into current trends, challenges, and opportunities within the technology sector.

About Reklaim Ltd

Reklaim is committed to navigating the evolving landscape of consumer data privacy. We provide compliant, zero-party data solutions to Fortune 500 brands, platforms, and data companies. Our platform empowers consumers to reclaim control over their data, enabling them to view and manage information collected with direct authorization. Moreover, users can be compensated for their data through a Reklaim account. Discover more about Reklaim at https://investors.reklaimyours.com.

