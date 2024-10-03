Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
ACCESSWIRE
03.10.2024 14:02 Uhr
GHK Capital Partners Raises $870 Million for Fund II

Fund II Oversubscribed, Surpassing $650 Million Target and $800 Million Original Hard Cap

GREENWICH, CT / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / GHK Capital Partners LP ("GHK" or the "Firm"), a leading private equity firm focused on buyouts of middle-market businesses in the industrials sector, announced the final closing of GHK Fund II LP (together with its parallel fund, "Fund II"), with total capital commitments of $870 million. Fund II was oversubscribed, surpassing both its target of $650 million and original hard cap of $800 million.

Fund II is more than double the size of GHK Fund I and includes investments from insurance companies, financial institutions, fund of funds, public and corporate pension funds, and family offices. Substantially all GHK's Fund I investors committed to Fund II, increasing their average commitment amount by more than 35 percent. In addition, Fund II added more than a dozen prominent new investors, broadening the Firm's limited partner base in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

"We are grateful for the strong investor support for Fund II," commented Gil Klemann, Founder and Managing Partner of GHK. "The early support from our existing investors helped to drive substantial new investor demand from high-quality limited partners and facilitate an efficient fundraise that greatly exceeded our initial goals. We are excited to expand on the many successes GHK has achieved since its inception nearly seven years ago with an unwavering focus on building best-in-class middle market businesses while seeking exceptional results for our investors."

GHK's investment strategy combines active ownership, extensive industry experience and a relationship-driven partnership approach in seeking to generate asymmetric risk-return investment opportunities. GHK looks beyond traditional value creation levers and focuses on crafting a long-term organic growth strategy to maximize enterprise value and build industry leaders with superior, sustainable financial performance.

In August 2024, Fund II completed the acquisition of its first platform investment, Horizon Global. Horizon is a leading global provider of specialized international freight forwarding focused on time-critical marine spare parts logistics.

Lazard acted as exclusive placement agent and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal adviser for Fund II.

About GHK Capital Partners LP

GHK is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on making control investments in industrial companies across North America. For more information about GHK, please visit www.ghk.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/ghkcapital.

Contact Information

Contact: info@ghk.com for more information or visit https://www.ghk.com.
info@ghk.com

SOURCE: GHK Capital Partners LP

