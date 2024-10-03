GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: Zoned, a GameSquare Company, Announces Six-Figure Retainer Deal with Clout to Gamify Watching Esports

Partnership Features Opportunities for Future Expansion;

Announcement Arrives Alongside Clout's New Marketplace and Revitalized Platform Offerings

Zoned, a full-service marketing agency dedicated to bridging the gap between gaming and pop culture, and wholly owned subsidiary of GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), today announced a new partnership with Clout, a platform for esports enthusiasts. The expansive partnership includes a six-figure retainer deal, with opportunities for future expansion and renewal. Today's announcement arrives alongside the launch of Clout's revitalized platform offerings and new best-in-class features.

Clout is a cutting-edge platform designed for esports fans to participate in free-to-play contests, earn XP, and receive exclusive rewards on its Marketplace. Through Clout, users can predict team and player outcomes, play friendly pick'ems and minigames, track their results in real-time, and redeem unique prizes. The partnership between Zoned and Clout aims to further enhance user engagement and introduce new gamified experiences for the esports community.

"Clout provides a unique platform for esports fans to connect and earn rewards through immersive experiences. By partnering with Zoned, we will be able to extend our offerings and provide even greater value to our users while reaching new audiences," said Jack Porter, Co-Founder of Clout. "We are excited to see how this partnership will evolve as we continue to roll out new features and engage with the esports community in innovative ways."

Carlos Tovar, President of Zoned, added, "At Zoned, our mission is to help brands engage with hard-to-reach audiences in the gaming and esports space. Partnering with Clout aligns with our goals of creating powerful, interactive experiences that drive engagement and brand loyalty. We look forward to expanding our collaboration and supporting Clout in their continued growth."

Through responsible and friendly competitions on Clout, users can earn XP and badges, redeemable for unique digital and physical prizes through Clout's marketplace. This partnership will help amplify these experiences while adding new layers of interactivity, allowing fans to further immerse themselves in the world of esports.

About Zoned

Zoned is a full-service marketing agency dedicated to bridging the gap between gaming and pop culture, and a wholly owned subsidiary of GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME). Zoned offers innovative marketing solutions for brands looking to engage with the next generation of audiences through gaming, sports, and entertainment. By combining creative services, data-driven insights, and industry expertise, Zoned delivers impactful campaigns that resonate with gamers and esports enthusiasts worldwide.

About Clout

Clout is a platform where esports fans can participate in contests, earn exclusive rewards, and build community. Through Clout, users can enhance their engagement by predicting outcomes in free-to-play contests, earning XP, and unlocking rewards. Fans can redeem prizes in the Clout marketplace, which includes digital and physical rewards that update monthly.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (NASDAQ:GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next-generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award-winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan, one of the most prominent gaming organizations in the world.

For more information, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's and FaZe Media Inc.'s future performance, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company's and FaZe Media's ability to execute their business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's and FaZe Media's ability to grow their business and being able to execute on their business plans, the Company being able to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

