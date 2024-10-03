Dr. Robert Mignone of Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy Selected as the First Aerin Medical Center of Excellence Provider for VivAer in NJ

Dr. Mignone's expert ENT approach brings innovative VivAer® nasal relief to New Jersey residents.

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / Dr. Robert Mignone, of Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy, has earned the distinction of being New Jersey's first Aerin Medical Center of Excellence provider for VivAer®. This designation highlights Dr. Mignone's expertise in the innovative VivAer® nasal airway remodeling technique, a non-invasive treatment for nasal airway obstruction. Patients suffering from chronic nasal congestion or difficult breathing can now receive this advanced treatment at Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy and enjoy lasting relief with minimal discomfort.





Dr. Robert Mignone

Dr. Mignone is a board-certified surgeon with expertise in ENT procedures





Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy congratulates Dr. Robert Mignone, DO, for being selected as the first Aerin Medical Center of Excellence provider in New Jersey for VivAer®. This designation recognizes his expertise and efforts in advancing the standard of nasal obstruction care with VivAer®.

Aerin Medical: Medical Technology Pioneers

Aerin Medical is a pioneering medical technology company that has revolutionized the treatment of nasal airway obstruction (NAO) with its innovative products, VivAer® and RhinAer®. These groundbreaking technologies provide new hope for those experiencing nasal valve collapse, a primary cause of NAO.

Center of Excellence (COE) Program

Aerin Medical's Center of Excellence (COE) program is a strategic initiative connecting patients with clinicians who have extensive experience in using their innovative technologies. The treatments address conditions like nasal airway obstruction and chronic rhinitis. The Center of Excellence program recognizes physicians like Dr. Robert Mignone who have acquired advanced levels of expertise with these treatments.

Dr. Robert Mignone, DO

Dr. Robert Mignone is a board-certified surgeon with expertise in otolaryngology and head and neck procedures. He offers comprehensive care at several of the Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy locations. Dr. Mignone's educational background includes graduating with top honors from Rider University and completing his medical education at New York College.

Dr. Mignone has received extensive training in Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery and Facial Plastic Surgery at RWJBarnabas Health. He also completed advanced training at the prestigious Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

Dr. Robert Mignone's Expertise

With a wealth of experience in Otolaryngology and Head & Neck Surgery, Dr. Mignone offers treatment for a wide range of conditions. In addition to treating both non-cancerous and cancerous conditions, he also has extensive expertise in:

Sinus and allergy issues

Disorders of the thyroid and parathyroid

Sleep apnea

Facial plastic surgery

Dr. Robert Mignone is highly regarded in the medical community, known for his exceptional care, which earns praise from both colleagues and patients. Staying current with the latest innovations in otorhinolaryngology allows him to deliver the highest-quality, compassionate care to every patient he treats.

About Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy

Dr. Robert Mignone is part of Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy, which offers expertise in providing a wide range of healthcare services. The practice is particularly focused on ear, nose, and throat (ENT), and allergy-related treatments.

With multiple locations throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania, they offer a wide range of services, including treatment for nasal airway obstruction, chronic nasal congestion, and other ENT-related conditions. Their team of board-certified physicians includes experts like Dr. Robert Mignone, who are skilled in performing advanced procedures, such as VivAer®.

The experts at Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy are dedicated to enhancing patients' quality of life through innovative solutions and personalized care.

VivAer® by Aerin Medical

VivAer® is a non-invasive treatment providing relief for patients suffering from nasal airway obstruction (NAO) and chronic rhinitis. This in-office procedure reshapes the internal nasal valve area using temperature-controlled radiofrequency energy, providing lasting relief from symptoms of nasal obstruction. VivAer® is performed in a doctor's office under local anesthesia, typically taking less than 15 minutes.

Many individuals experiencing breathing challenges or chronic nasal blockage in New Jersey and Pennsylvania have turned to VivAer®, which normally eliminates the need for more invasive surgical treatments. Patients can expect to return to their normal daily activities on the same day as the procedure, making it especially convenient.

Clinical Study Reveals Significant Breathing Improvement for 96% of Patients

The VivAer® treatment is clinically proven to improve nasal breathing. A four-year clinical study revealed that 96% of patients experienced significant improvement in their ability to breathe through their nose, while 93% reported easier airflow during physical activity or exercise. About 96% of patients experienced significant improvement in sleep quality, with minimal discomfort and immediate relief from nasal obstruction symptoms.

Who Should Consider VivAer® in New Jersey?

Chronic nasal obstruction and nasal airway obstruction can have a very negative impact on one's quality of life. These conditions often cause ongoing issues, which may include:

Difficulty breathing through the nose in general, which is often described as a sensation of nasal blockage.

Difficulty breathing through the nose while engaging in physical activities or exercise.

Persistent nasal congestion, something that leads to discomfort or restricted airflow.

Challenges with sleep due to breathing issues, resulting in increased fatigue and daytime drowsiness.

Frequently breathing through the mouth, which can feel unnatural or uncomfortable.

Anyone experiencing these challenges should consider contacting Dr. Robert Mignone at Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy to discuss VivAer® treatment in New Jersey.

How to Contact Dr. Robert Mignone in New Jersey for VivAer®

By trusting Dr. Robert Mignone's expertise in VivAer® and other treatments, many New Jersey patients have already found relief from chronic nasal congestion and breathing troubles. Dr. Robert Mignone is available at multiple Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy locations, providing exceptional care for every patient he treats. Those interested in scheduling a consultation with Dr. Mignone are invited to contact the most convenient office location below:

Monroe Township, NJ

350 Forsgate Drive, Suite 100, Monroe Township, NJ 08831

Phone number: 609-831-0779

Robbinsville Township, NJ

1 Union Street #203, Robbinsville Township, NJ 08691

Phone number: 609-436-5740

Freehold Township, NJ

303 W Main St. Suite 500, Freehold Township, NJ 07728

Phone number: 732-375-9550

All locations are open Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and closed on Saturday and Sunday.

