CBD Life Sciences, Inc. Launches First-of-Its-Kind CBD Horse Paste: A Veterinarian-Designed Solution for Equine Wellness

The annual economic impact of the equine industry is significant - involving some $300 billion dollars and 1.6 million full-time jobs. CBD Life Sciences' Groundbreaking Horse Paste is Set to Transform the Industry and Drive Explosive Growth

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL), an industry leader in innovative CBD solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest product, the CBD Horse Paste. This veterinarian-designed formulation is the first of its kind, offering unparalleled support for horses facing both physical and psychological challenges.



A Game-Changer in the Equine Wellness Market

Equine health concerns such as muscle stiffness, joint pain, and anxiety can significantly affect a horse's well-being. The CBD Horse Paste addresses these issues with a unique combination of cannabinoids and terpenes, providing an easy-to-administer solution that stays in the horse's mouth longer than CBD oils, ensuring maximum absorption. Each syringe delivers 500mg of premium CBD with a flavor horses love, making it ideal for stress-inducing situations like farrier visits or long trailer rides.

"By creating the CBD Horse Paste, we are revolutionizing equine wellness with a product that not only relieves physical discomfort but also calms behavioral issues. This is the first solution of its kind in the market, and we believe it has the potential to transform the industry," said Lisa Nelson, President and CEO of CBD Life Sciences, Inc.

Positioned for Explosive Growth

With the global CBD market projected to reach $47.22 billion by 2028, CBD Life Sciences, Inc. is well-positioned to capitalize on this momentum. The equine health sector represents an untapped market poised for rapid expansion. As horse owners seek natural, effective alternatives to traditional medications, the CBD Horse Paste is primed to become a must-have solution for equine care.

CBDL has already experienced remarkable growth in 2024, with a 1405.46% revenue increase since February. The introduction of this breakthrough product is expected to further accelerate the company's upward trajectory, potentially opening doors to new markets and increasing its share in the fast-growing CBD industry. Analysts predict that the equine CBD market alone could see multi-million-dollar growth in the coming years, making the CBD Horse Paste a key driver for CBDL's future success.

Key Benefits of CBD Horse Paste

Veterinarian-Designed Formulation : Created by equine health experts for maximum effectiveness.

Comprehensive Health Support : Eases muscle stiffness, joint issues, and stress-related behaviors like boredom and anxiety

Easy-to-Use : Each syringe contains four doses, making it convenient for horse owners

Delicious Flavor : The paste's flavor ensures horses readily accept it.

Versatile Application: Perfect for use during stressful situations, such as travel, farrier visits, and training sessions

Innovative CBD for Equine Wellness

The CBD Horse Paste not only addresses common equine health concerns but also serves as a natural alternative to traditional calming agents and medications. By leveraging the powerful properties of CBD and terpenes, horses can experience relief from arthritis-induced stiffness and joint pain, as well as a reduction in anxiety caused by environmental changes, isolation, or past trauma.

A Bright Future for CBDL

With products like the CBD Horse Paste, CBD Life Sciences, Inc. continues to position itself as a leader in the animal health space. By tapping into the multi-billion-dollar CBD industry and expanding its equine product line, CBDL is set to capture new market segments and drive sustained revenue growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Lisa Nelson

CEO

cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

4802091720



