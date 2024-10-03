Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
ACCESSWIRE
03.10.2024 14:02 Uhr
Reggora Welcomes Industry Veteran AJ Samadani as Director of Business Development and Partnerships

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / Reggora, an appraisal management software company that is modernizing residential real estate valuation for mortgage lenders, announced today that AJ Samadani has joined the company as Director of Business Development and Partnerships, where he will oversee all business development and partnership functions.

AJ Samadani, Reggora Director of Business Development and Partnerships

AJ Samadani, Reggora Director of Business Development and Partnerships

A seasoned mortgage software executive, Samadani brings to Reggora 20 years of experience and a proven track record of helping leading mortgage lenders successfully leverage technology and operational efficiencies to exceed their business goals. He joins Reggora from CoreLogic, where he was Principal, Mortgage Solutions Technology for CoreLogic's Collateral Technology business. Prior to the last 10 years at CoreLogic, he held various leadership sales roles at Capsilon, RPM Mortgage, and others. Samadani is also a former professional baseball player for the Atlanta Braves organization.

"We are excited to welcome AJ during such a pivotal time for our company," said CEO Brian Zitin. "His expertise in helping high-volume mortgage lenders and his customer-first mentality will be invaluable to Reggora as we continue to build partnerships with lenders across the country to drive appraisal innovation."

"I am consistently impressed with the pace at which Reggora has innovated in the mortgage collateral space," said Samadani. "The opportunity to join a company with such a forward-thinking approach in appraisal innovation, automating the end-to-end collateral workflow, and a commitment to excellent customer service is something I am excited to be a part of."

Contact Information

Michael Murphy
VP, Marketing
mmurphy@reggora.com

SOURCE: Reggora

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
