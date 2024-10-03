Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
ACCESSWIRE
03.10.2024 14:02 Uhr
DocStyle LLC: DocStyle and BigHand Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Document Productivity Offering With Comparison and Repair Functionality

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / DocStyle, a leading provider of document comparison and repair solutions, announced today a strategic partnership with BigHand, a global leader in legal technology solutions. This collaboration will allow BigHand to integrate DocStyle's advanced features into its suite of document productivity tools, offering clients a comprehensive solution for document creation, styling, comparison, cleanup, and repair.

DocStyle & BigHand Partnership Announcement

DocStyle & BigHand Partnership Announcement

Building on BigHand's robust document productivity offering, which serves over 1,200 customers worldwide, the partnership enhances BigHand's ability to provide clients with advanced tools that ensure ease of use, best practices and consistency in document creation and delivery. This collaboration with DocStyle strengthens BigHand's portfolio, enabling its clients to maintain higher standards of accuracy, quality, and efficiency in their document processes. With BigHand acting as a reseller of DocStyle's solutions, the client experience will be seamless, with BigHand providing full implementation and support services directly.

"We've worked alongside BigHand for several years and have cultivated a strong relationship. Collaborating behind the scenes, testing the market, and are already seeing clients taking advantage of this partnership. The legal community is already benefiting from our tools in conjunction with BigHand's powerful platform. Formalizing this partnership was a natural next step," said Chris Cangero, CEO of DocStyle.

Eric Wangler, Global President of Legal at BigHand, emphasized the importance of the collaboration. The decision to partner with DocStyle follows a period of substantial growth for BigHand's Document business.

"Last year, we saw our Document business grow by 44% in new revenue. With our business surging in this way, it was a natural next step to offer our clients a complete solution when they transition to BigHand. By integrating DocStyle's cutting-edge comparison and repair technology, we can now offer a full package that further elevates the client experience," said Eric Wangler, Global President of Legal at BigHand.

"At BigHand, we are dedicated to providing our clients with the best possible tools and experiences, ensuring they receive the greatest return on their investment. This partnership with DocStyle is fully aligned with our commitment to continuously innovate and offer the most comprehensive suite of productivity solutions to our clients," concluded Bri McCrory, CMO of BigHand.

About DocStyle

DocStyle is a premier provider of document productivity solutions, offering advanced tools to legal and professional services firms worldwide. At DocStyle, we build smart products designed to help you improve your firm's drafting and review processes and solve problems when working with complex legal documents. Trusted by firms of all sizes, DocStyle delivers intuitive, easy-to-use solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing systems and workflows.

For more information, please visit DocStyle.com, email marketing@docstyle.com, or follow DocStyle on LinkedIn.

About BigHand

BigHand is a leading global provider of technology solutions for busy legal professionals. Our solutions are designed to streamline and simplify complex processes for law firms and legal professionals. With solutions ranging from lawyer and support staff resourcing, document creation, and matter pricing to business intelligence, BigHand helps firms optimize their operations and deliver greater value to their clients. The challenges facing law firm professionals are bigger than ever. Understanding which areas to focus on and how to drive change simply while looking after your clients is not easy, but BigHand's team of experts works with 4,200 global law firms, including 82% of Am Law 200 and 83% of UK Top 200, to help solve these challenges.

For more information, visit BigHand.com, email briana.mccrory@bighand.com or follow BigHand on LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Chris Cangero
Chief Executive Officer
ccangero@docstyle.com

Briana McCrory
Chief Marketing Officer
briana.mccrory@bighand.com

SOURCE: DocStyle LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.

