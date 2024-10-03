Coresignal: New Research Shows That Availability of Hybrid Tech Jobs Remains Stable Despite Stricter Return-to-Office Policies

Analysis of 53,901 tech job ads shows 41% of companies would hire entry-level professionals, 65% are looking for full-time employees for hybrid positions

The recent analysis includes 53,901 job ads listed on the most popular professional network between January 2023 and August 2024 for tech positions in IT, software, hardware, and informational security industries.

"Coresignal research shows that many companies are still ready to hire entry-level and mid-to-senior-level tech professionals for hybrid roles, primarily for full-time positions," says Jurgita Motus, senior data analyst at Coresignal.

Even though companies prefer to hire experienced professionals, industry newcomers should not be discouraged. The analysis shows that 49% of companies seek mid-senior-level experts, but 41% would also be interested in hiring entry-level professionals.

A hybrid work schedule can be primarily positioned as a benefit for full-time employees instead of a way to attract part-time team members. According to the research, almost 65% of positions listed were for full-time employment, and only close to 3% were for part-time work. 30% of listings are looking for professionals to work on a contract basis for jobs that usually have more flexibility and a limited timeframe.

While the hybrid work model continues to raise many discussions, employees tend to appreciate this work schedule. A study published in Nature Journal in 2024 shows that workers who work from home two days a week are less likely to quit and more satisfied with their jobs. A survey from 2023 by Deloitte found that hybrid employees expressed higher job satisfaction but might feel more stressed or struggle to achieve proper work-life balance.

