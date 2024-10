Theriva Biologics, Inc.: Theriva Biologics Announces Positive Outcome of Data and Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC) Review in Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial of SYN-004 (ribaxamase) in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Recipients

DSMC has reviewed the safety and pharmacokinetic data from Cohort 2 and recommended that the study proceed to enroll patients into Cohort 3

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: TOVX), ("Theriva" or the "Company"), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced a positive outcome from the Data and Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC) review of results from the second Cohort of its Phase 1b/2a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled clinical trial of SYN-004 (ribaxamase) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients for the prevention of acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD).

Cohort 2 enrolled 19 patients who received at least 1 dose of study drug (SYN-004 or Placebo randomized 2:1). Eighteen (18) patients received at least one dose of intravenous (IV) piperacillin/tazobactam and 12 of these patients completed sufficient doses of IV piperacillin/tazobactam to be evaluable towards the study endpoints. The study is ongoing and remains blinded; however, key findings from blinded data for Cohort 2 are included below:

Adverse events (AEs) and serious adverse events (SAEs) observed in Cohort 2 were typical of those observed in allo-HCT patients and no AEs or SAEs were determined by the investigators to be related to study drug treatment. A total of 15 SAEs were reported among 10 patients, with the most common SAE being infections and infestations, including sepsis. No patients died within the 30-day follow-up period after the last dose of study drug; 1 patient died 95 days and another 211 days after the last dose of study drug due to cancer relapse and pneumonia respectively (not related to study drug).

Consistent with the findings from Cohort 1 and previous studies of SYN-004 in healthy volunteers, no patient blood samples were positive for SYN-004 at any timepoint.

The pharmacokinetics of piperacillin, which can be metabolized by SYN-004, were as expected for this patient population.



Based on a review of the safety and pharmacokinetic data, the DSMC has recommended that the study proceed to enroll Cohort 3, in which study drug (SYN-004 or placebo) will be administered in combination with the IV beta-lactam antibiotic cefepime.

Steven A. Shallcross, Chief Executive Officer of Theriva Biologics, commented, "These encouraging data support the clinical advancement of SYN-004 and build on the growing data that underscore its therapeutic potential. The first 2 cohorts have shown that active SYN-004 is not found in the blood of allo-HCT patients after repeated oral doses, in part alleviating the concern that SYN-004 might be absorbed in patients with poor intestinal barrier function and potentially interfere with IV antibiotics. We are very grateful for the tremendous support from Dr. Dubberke and his team at Washington University as we pursue additional funding to enable the conduct of the third cohort and continue with the goal of improving standard treatment for these highly susceptible patients by overcoming existing limitations of broad-spectrum IV beta-lactam antibiotics."

About the Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial

The ongoing randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 1b/2a clinical trial is being conducted at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and potential absorption of oral SYN-004(NCT04692181).

About SYN-004 (ribaxamase)

SYN-004of 412 patients demonstrated SYN-004 protected the gut microbiome from antibiotic-mediated dysbiosis. Patients who received SYN-004 also demonstrated significantly better maintenance and recovery of the gut microbiome as well as lower incidences of new colonization by opportunistic and potentially pathogenic microorganisms such as VRE.

