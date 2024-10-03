Former TikTok Head of Violence Aggression Issue Policies, Ailís Daly, will lead WebPurify's trust and safety efforts in EMEA, as it expands to support businesses through critical policy changes in the region.

Ailís Daly has joined WebPurify as Head of Trust Safety, EMEA, as it expands the company's services in the region. The appointment is in response to the growing regulatory demands and increased need for robust content moderation across digital platforms in EMEA.

This strategic move will help WebPurify's clients align with key regulations such as the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA) and the UK's Online Safety Act, ensuring compliance while fostering safer online environments for users and businesses alike. Ailís will also focus on enhancing partnerships with European clients and strengthening WebPurify's market position.

Based in Ireland, a European tech hub, Ailís joins WebPurify from TikTok, where she was Global Head of Violence Aggression Issue Policies a position she's held since 2021, and that followed other senior roles at Airbnb, Twitter, and Google, in policy and risk management.

"WebPurify has a strong reputation of being industry veterans," says Ailís, "and the timing is critical as companies operating online in Europe need to navigate many recent regulatory requirements launched under the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA) and other legislation related to online safety. Failure to comply may result in significant costs to a company, both monetarily and reputationally."

WebPurify's clients will benefit from enhanced regional support, ensured compliance with local regulations, and strengthened partnerships. The business will also expand its trust and safety consulting offering, which includes everything from community guidelines development to end-to-end risk audits.

"We're thrilled to be expanding our team with the regional and professional expertise Ailís will bring," says WebPurify VP of Trust Safety, Alexandra Popken. "The rapid success of our Trust Safety consultancy has encouraged us to broaden our reach. We're committed to ensuring that WebPurify's European clients not only meet regulatory standards but also rise to the growing challenge of creating safer online communities."

About WebPurify

The leading moderation service, WebPurify combines the power of AI and human moderators to keep 1 in 7 Fortune 100 companies and their communities safe. As the first UGC moderation platform, WebPurify makes moderation accessible to businesses of all sizes, offering a range of solutions from plug-and-play to custom enterprise moderation. Founded in 2006, WebPurify is proud to be the first responders of the internet, protecting vulnerable groups from illicit content and supporting law enforcement in removing the worst offenders from our digital spheres. For additional information, visit: www.webpurify.com.

