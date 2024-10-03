Heather Wilson, DPM, Joins Modern Foot & Ankle's Sarasota Office

Dr. Wilson brings over two decades of private practice experience to Modern Foot & Ankle, with expertise in sports medicine, orthotics, conservative care, diabetic foot care, wound care, and podopediatrics.

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / Modern Foot & Ankle is excited to announce that Dr. Heather Wilson, DPM, a highly skilled foot and ankle surgeon, has joined its recently acquired Sarasota office, formerly known as Florida Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center (FLOFAC). This acquisition marks a significant expansion of Modern Foot & Ankle's footprint in the region, reinforcing its commitment to providing top-tier foot and ankle care across Florida.





Headshot of Dr. Heather Wilson, podiatrist at Modern Foot & Ankle is Sarasota, Florida.





Dr. Wilson brings over two decades of private practice experience to Modern Foot & Ankle, with expertise in sports medicine, orthotics, conservative care, diabetic foot care, wound care, and podopediatrics. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology from the College of William and Mary and her Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine. After completing her residency at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Northport, Long Island, NY, Dr. Wilson practiced in Virginia, where she developed a reputation for compassionate care and outstanding patient outcomes.

"I am thrilled to join Modern Foot & Ankle and to be part of a team that prioritizes both patient care and innovative treatments," said Dr. Wilson. "Their dedication to high-quality care and advanced technology resonates with my commitment to improving patient mobility and overall health. I look forward to contributing to this practice and delivering the best outcomes for our patients."

Dr. Wilson chose Modern Foot & Ankle because of the practice's modern approach to podiatric care, which focuses on patient-centered treatment plans and the use of cutting-edge technology. Their streamlined operations enable physicians to provide comprehensive, personalized care for even the most complex foot and ankle conditions.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Wilson to our Sarasota office," said Dr. Vivek Patel, CEO of Modern Foot & Ankle. "Her extensive experience and patient-focused approach align perfectly with our values. Dr. Wilson is an excellent addition, and her expertise will enhance the high-quality care we offer to the Sarasota community."

Modern Foot & Ankle's recent acquisition of the Sarasota office, previously FLOFAC, expands the practice's presence in the region. Patients will benefit from a comprehensive range of services, including advanced surgical and non-surgical treatments for conditions such as sports injuries, diabetic limb preservation, and pediatric foot care.

With the addition of Dr. Wilson, Modern Foot & Ankle continues to strengthen its position as a leader in podiatric medicine in Florida, offering a full spectrum of care for foot and ankle conditions. The practice's commitment to leveraging the latest medical advances and tailored treatment plans ensures the best possible outcomes in care.

For more information about Dr. Heather Wilson or to schedule an appointment at Modern Foot & Ankle's Sarasota office, please visit modernfootankle.com.

