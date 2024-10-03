Nano Dimension Ltd.: Nano Dimension Announces Strong Preliminary Q3/2024 Results

Revenue for the Quarter of $14.7M is 21% Higher Year-Over-Year

Waltham, Mass., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) ("Nano Dimension" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics ("AME") and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing ("AM") 3D printing solutions, today announced its revenue, on a preliminary basis, for the third quarter ended September 30th, 2024.

Nano Dimension reported unaudited approximated consolidated revenues of $14.7 million for Q3/2024, a 21% increase over Q3/2023.

Yoav Stern, Nano Dimension's Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, said: "With all this energy about our agreements to acquire Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) and Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG), let's not forget the performance of our core business, which posted preliminary results of $14.7 million. The 21% growth year-over-year characterizes the efforts of our team to continue to stay focused on revenue generation and delivering added value to our customers. Our shareholders should have confidence that the Nano Dimension teams are not "taking their eyes off the ball."

The information contained in this release reflects preliminary estimates with respect to certain financial results of Nano Dimension for the third quarter ended September 30th, 2024, based on currently available information. The final third quarter results may vary from the preliminary estimates.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension's (Nasdaq: NNDM) vision is to transform existing electronics and mechanical manufacturing into Industry 4.0 environmentally friendly & economically efficient precision additive electronics and manufacturing - by delivering solutions that convert digital designs to electronic or mechanical devices - on demand, anytime, anywhere.

Nano Dimension's strategy is driven by the application of deep learning based AI to drive improvements in manufacturing capabilities by using self-learning & self-improving systems, along with the management of a distributed manufacturing network via the cloud.

Nano Dimension has served over 2,000 customers across vertical target markets such as aerospace and defense, advanced automotive, high-tech industrial, specialty medical technology, R&D and academia. The Company designs and makes Additive Electronics and Additive Manufacturing 3D printing machines and consumable materials. Additive Electronics are manufacturing machines that enable the design and development of High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PED®s). Additive Manufacturing includes manufacturing solutions for production of metal, ceramic, and specialty polymers-based applications - from millimeters to several centimeters in size with micron precision.

Through the integration of its portfolio of products, Nano Dimension is offering the advantages of rapid prototyping, high-mix-low-volume production, IP security, minimal environmental footprint, and design-for-manufacturing capabilities, which is all unleashed with the limitless possibilities of additive manufacturing.

For more information, please visitwww.nano-di.com.

