Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2024) - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Cantech Letter Investment Conference on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 in Toronto Ontario. Sean Krakiwsky, Chief Executive Officer of Nanalysis Scientific Corp. will be doing an investor presentation and participating in 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the conference.

2024 Cantech Letter Conference

Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON

Contact: tara@cantechletter.com to register

More info: https://www.cantechletter.com/conference/

Sean Krakiwsky , Chief Executive Officer of Nanalysis Scientific Corp. commented, "We are delighted to be participating in the Cantech Letter Conference as it's an excellent platform to strengthen our connections within the capital markets. We hope to enhance our visibility, showcase our achievements, and increase our profile among the investor communities."

About Cantech Letter Conference

The Cantech Letter Conference, recognized as Canada's foremost technology investment event, provides up and coming technology companies with the unique opportunity to showcase their innovations and growth strategies, and participate in individual 1-on-1 meetings with potential investors and capital markets professionals. The conference serves as a hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and investment opportunities, while also featuring panel discussions with industry experts to offer insights into current trends, challenges, and opportunities within the technology sector.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

