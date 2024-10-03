Pacira BioSciences Announces New Product-Specific J-Code for EXPAREL Effective January 1, 2025

-- New J-code issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services expected to standardize and streamline billing and reimbursement --



TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX), the industry leader in the delivery of innovative, non-opioid pain therapies, today announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has established a permanent product-specific Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) J-code for EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension). The new J-code for EXPAREL, J0666, becomes effective January 1, 2025, and will supersede the current C-code (C9290), which has been in place since 2019.

In addition to the separate CMS reimbursement EXPAREL will receive in outpatient settings with the implementation of NOPAIN in January 2025, this new J-code will also provide reimbursement when EXPAREL is used in the office setting and for office-based surgeries.

J-codes are reimbursement codes used by commercial insurance plans, Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and other government payers for Medicare Part B drugs like EXPAREL. Claims submission and payment are standardized with a J-code, facilitating and streamlining billing and reimbursement. In addition, some commercial insurers require a J-code for payment.

"We are pleased that EXPAREL will have its own product-specific J-code beginning on January 1, 2025," said Frank D. Lee, chief executive officer of Pacira. "In addition to streamlining the reimbursement billing and coding process at large, a J-code is also more likely to be recognized and covered by commercial payers-a growing portion of the EXPAREL patient population. This, combined with the impending reimbursement from NOPAIN, is particularly important toward increasing clinician access to EXPAREL across sites of care and payer types, offering them the enhanced ability to offer a best-in-class option for achieving long-lasting non-opioid pain control with an increased ability to transition procedures to outpatient settings."

EXPAREL is indicated to produce postsurgical local analgesia via infiltration in patients aged 6 years and older and regional analgesia in adults via an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block, sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa, and an adductor canal block. Safety and efficacy have not been established in other nerve blocks. It has been used in over 15 million patients across the United States to date.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences delivers innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting local analgesic currently approved for infiltration, fascial plane block, and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and ioveraº®, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. The company is also advancing the development of PCRX-201, a novel locally administered gene therapy with the potential to treat large prevalent diseases like osteoarthritis. To learn more about Pacira, visit www.pacira.com.

About EXPAREL®

EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) is indicated to produce postsurgical local analgesia via infiltration in patients aged 6 years and older, and postsurgical regional analgesia via an interscalene brachial plexus block in adults, a sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa in adults, and an adductor canal block in adults. The safety and effectiveness of EXPAREL have not been established to produce postsurgical regional analgesia via other nerve blocks besides an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block, a sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa, or an adductor canal block. The product combines bupivacaine with multivesicular liposomes, a proven product delivery technology that delivers medication over a desired time period. EXPAREL represents the first and only multivesicular liposome local anesthetic that can be utilized in the peri- or postsurgical setting. By utilizing the multivesicular liposome platform, a single dose of EXPAREL delivers bupivacaine over time, providing significant reductions in cumulative pain scores with up to a 78 percent decrease in opioid consumption; the clinical benefit of the opioid reduction was not demonstrated. Additional information is available at www.EXPAREL.com.

