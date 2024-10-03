Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in VIMAB Group AB (publ) at FNSE

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: VIMAB Group AB (publ), LEI: 549300FVB4OI2UM83V72 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instruments: VIMAB SE0007439633 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by VIMAB Group AB (publ) on October 3, 2024 at 14:45 CEST. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 15:00 CEST followed by continuous trading from: trading from 15:10 CEST, October 3, 2024. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB