Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in VIMAB Group AB (publ) at FNSE
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in VIMAB Group AB (publ) at FNSE

Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue FNSE

Issuer:     VIMAB Group AB (publ), LEI: 549300FVB4OI2UM83V72        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instruments:   VIMAB SE0007439633                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by VIMAB Group AB
         (publ) on October 3, 2024 at 14:45 CEST.           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous    The opening auction starts at 15:00 CEST followed by continuous
 trading from:  trading from 15:10 CEST, October 3, 2024.           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:    Order books have been flushed                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related     N/A                              
 instruments:                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact     Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50              
 details:    Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
