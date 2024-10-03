Fortifeye Vitamins Introduces New Vegan Super Protein

A Delicious, Soy-Free Blend Supporting Muscle Growth, Recovery, and Overall Wellness

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / Fortifeye Vitamins, a leader in nutritional supplements, has announced the introduction of a new line of 100% Vegan protein powders under its performance nutrition line. Dr. Michael Lange, a Board-Certified Optometric Physician, Certified Nutrition Specialist, and Owner of Fortifeye Vitamins, says, "We have been monitoring the whole vegan protein space and until now, we had not been pleased with the quality, flavor, and texture of these plant-based offerings. Fortifeye Vegan Super Protein is a vegan protein solution that meets our high-quality standards and fits with our current portfolio."



Designed for those seeking a high-quality plant-based protein source, this supplement is perfect for vegans, vegetarians, and anyone looking to enhance their diet with nutritious ingredients.

This soy-free, plant-based protein blend offers a smooth mix and incredible taste. Available in three delicious flavors-chocolate, vanilla, and salted caramel mocha-it's proudly made in the USA using ingredients sourced exclusively from North America.

The all-new Fortifeye Vegan Super Protein leverages the power of several proprietary ingredients to deliver the best-tasting and highest-quality offering in the growing vegan protein segment:

EverPro by EverGrain is a new upcycled certified barley-rice protein made from brewer's spent grains. According to Rosa Sanchez, Global Director of Applications at EverGrain: "EverPro is one of the fastest-absorbed and digestible plant proteins* with uniquely-high solubility, low viscosity and a mild taste. These nutritional and functionality characteristics make it an ideal protein for use in performance nutrition products."

SolvPro by Osage Food Products is an optimized blended plant protein system with natural masking that leverages the EverPro and combines it with a North American-produced pea protein isolate to deliver a complete protein with all the essential amino acids and a PDCAAS of 1.0. Dennis Reid, Business Development Manager for Osage, said: "In the ever-evolving and emerging world of vegan proteins, SolvPro delivers a high-quality taste, texture, and nutritional qualities unique to the vegan sports nutrition category, and closest to the gold standard that whey protein isolate-based product has set."

Fortifeye Vegan Super Protein also features Velositol (2g/serving), a patented muscle growth activator from Nutrition21. A complex of Amylopectin and Chromium, Velositol® can help improve strength, power, and endurance. According to Jordan Miller, VP of Marketing for Nutrition21: "When used with protein, Velositol® is designed to increase strength and power by boosting muscle protein synthesis (MPS), which is key to enhanced muscle growth, lean body mass, and supporting post-exercise muscle recovery. It is an ideal accompaniment to the Fortifeye Vegan Super Protein."

SolvSweet by Osage Food Products is an optimized blend of new-age natural sweeteners combining stevia, monk fruit extract, and natural flavors that delivers a nice balanced and clean sweetness without the calories or negatives associated with other sweetening options. Dennis Reid says, "Many consumers have concerns with earlier generation high-intensity sweetening products like aspartame or sucralose because they are not natural and have distinctive off flavors; the SolvSweet® systems do not have any of these concerns and deliver what today's consumers are looking for."

For consumers looking for an animal-free, environmentally friendly vegan option, this new product line by Fortifeye Performance Nutrition delivers. Fortifeye Vegan Protein is perfect for smoothies, baking, or as a post-workout recovery drink. It aligns with Fortifeye Vitamins' mission to provide high-quality, effective supplements that support health and wellness without compromising on taste or ethics. *When compared to whey, soy, and pea protein. * When tested in vitro in TIM model

Source: Jaeger et al., 2023, Foods Journal

Fortifeye Vegan Protein is now available for purchase on the Fortifeye Vitamins website and at select retailers nationwide. For more information about this exciting new product, please visit www.Fortifeye.com or call 866-503-9746. www.Fortifeye.com

About Fortifeye® Performance Nutrition

Fortifeye® Performance Nutrition is dedicated to advancing nutrition and well-being through extensive scientific research conducted by doctors. Their commitment is reflected in the development and production of premium natural supplements, protein, and comprehensive health products designed to enhance overall nutrition, performance, and ocular health. To further support their customers, they have established three customer-facing Nutrition and Eye Centers in Florida, where professionals are available to address nutritional care needs and assist with the purchase of Fortifeye's full range of supplements. Additionally, their products can be conveniently accessed online at https://fortifeye.com/. Since 1993, Dr. Lange has been a leading figure in health and wellness, hosting the syndicated weekly radio program "Ask The Doctor." This platform allows him to share valuable advice with his audience. To tune in and benefit from his insights, visit https://fortifeye.com/radio-show/.

Contact Information

Mandy Baker

Director of Marketing

mandy@fortifeye.com

3522391692

SOURCE: Fortifeye Vitamins

View the original press release on newswire.com.