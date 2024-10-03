Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
ACCESSWIRE
03.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
Pingtree Announces Integration of Array's Offers Engine Tool

New collaboration integrates advanced data insights to enhance consumer access

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / Pingtree, a prominent end-to-end marketing platform focused on comprehensive acquisition services, has announced the integration of Array's Offers Engine into its service platform, adding a crucial new layer to Pingtree's technology-driven solutions that help consumers make better marketing decisions.

Augmenting Pingtree's suite of dynamic services, Offers Engine provides personalized financial and marketing insights based on real-time data. By simplifying acquisition and maximizing advertising effectiveness, the Pingtree model offers tools for managing ads, performance analytics, and partner integrations - resources standing to benefit from Offers Engine's insights into credit health, market analysis, and actionable financial decision-making.

These multifaceted offerings hold promising new implications for Pingtree's diverse range of users.

Interested in Array's Offers Engine? Sign up for a free Pingtree trial today!

An ever-changing macroeconomic landscape now warrants an equally adaptable, technologically fluid infrastructure. Current projections point to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2 percent within the digital transformation market from 2020-20251. This staggering metric encapsulates the rising impact of technological innovation in existing marketing frameworks, which is now both a competitive necessity and a new practical norm and expectation for consumers.

Pingtree's updated services reflect this urgency by diversifying resource and insight access, reducing complexity, and eliminating the need for multiple fragmented solutions. This streamlined, data-driven approach enhances campaign scalability and effectiveness, empowering consumers to better navigate their acquisition strategy and execution.

Since its inception, Pingtree has risen as a premium end-to-end marketing service, focusing on establishing, developing, and maintaining a high-quality customer experience through its advertisement creation, digital interaction, and real-time metric tracking capabilities. Array, meanwhile, has facilitated a growing range of products centered, in part, on financial innovation and literacy, digital engagement, and revenue generation.

For more information about Pingtree's updated offerings, including how to sign up, visit Pingtree.com.

1 Ahead of the Curve: Digital Transformation in Marketing and Events

Contact Information

Brooks West
brooks@pingtree.com

SOURCE: Pingtree

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
