Equity Multiple Inc: EquityMultiple Celebrates the 3-Year Anniversary of Alpine Notes With Over $235M in Investments

A Track Record of Success

Since its launch in 2021, Alpine Notes has delivered a robust track record of reliability and high yields, all while maintaining a perfect record of zero late payments and zero defaults. This consistent performance is a testament to EquityMultiple's rigorous underwriting standards and commitment to providing investors with institutional-quality real estate private credit and equity investments.

Marious Sjulsen, Chief Investment Officer and Co-Founder at EquityMultiple, remarked, "We designed Alpine Notes to offer a flexible, high-yield alternative for investors seeking security in uncertain times. With zero late payments and no defaults, Alpine Notes has become a trusted part of our investors' portfolios. As rates drop and other short-term investment options deliver lower yield, we feel that Alpine Notes will become even more popular."

Listening to Investors: Enhancements for Greater Flexibility

Over the past three years, EquityMultiple has introduced several key enhancements to Alpine Notes, based on direct feedback from investors. One of the most popular features added is the ability to roll over Alpine Note investments into other EquityMultiple offerings - as early as 30 days after an initial investment - giving them more control and flexibility over their investment strategy.

"These enhancements reflect our commitment to evolving with our investors' needs," added Charles Clinton, CEO and Co-Founder of EquityMultiple. "Our goal has always been to create investment products that empower investors to diversify and make the most of market opportunities. Alpine Notes has become a cornerstone of that effort, and we are excited about its continued growth."

As part of EquityMultiple's broader strategy to offer a diverse range of real estate investments, Alpine Notes has excelled by providing accredited investors with a reliable income stream. This product's short-term nature, combined with attractive yields, has made it an attractive alternative to traditional bonds, especially in the current interest rate environment.

With over $235M invested in Alpine Notes and more than 1,850 investors on board, Alpine Notes continues to be a key part of EquityMultiple's growing investment platform.

Looking Ahead

EquityMultiple remains focused on offering innovative, investor-focused solutions, including further enhancements to Alpine Notes. As the real estate market continues to shift, EquityMultiple will strive to meet investor demand for flexible, high-quality opportunities that align with both income and liquidity needs.

About EquityMultiple

EquityMultiple is a leading real estate investment platform that offers accredited investors direct access to institutional-quality real estate opportunities. Since its inception, the company has facilitated over $9.6 billion in transactions and remains at the forefront of real estate private credit and equity investing. Through innovative investment products like Alpine Notes, EquityMultiple continues to provide unique opportunities that align with the financial goals of its growing community of investors.

For more information, visit www.equitymultiple.com.

