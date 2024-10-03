DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Launches Oleg Cassini Garment Bags in Partnership With WallyBags and Iconix International

The World's Premier Brand Management Company Iconix International, Which Leads the Oleg Cassini Licensing Strategy for David's, is Partnering With David's and WallyBags to Ensure the Iconic Oleg Cassini Brand Shines Through in Garment Bag Design

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, is thrilled to announce the launch of Oleg Cassini wedding and travel garment bags. Developed in collaboration with WallyBags, a leader in the garment bag market, and under the licensing stewardship of Iconix International, these bags will debut in spring 2025, offering travelers ease and organization without compromising on style.

Iconix International is the world's premier brand management company and owner of a diversified portfolio of strong global consumer brands across fashion, sports, entertainment and home. The company has 28 brands in 100+ countries and over 500 licenses. Leveraging Iconix's international network of best-in-class operating and retail partners and portfolio of high-awareness brands, the company helps bring relevant, on-trend, quality branded-products to millions of consumers across the globe. Through this platform and the Iconix commitment to continually improve its network and expertise, the company consistently increases the value of brand IP for all market participants - including David's Oleg Cassini brand.

The Oleg Cassini brand is synonymous with timeless glamor, known for designs that stand the test of time, exuding elegance and femininity. Cassini is credited with inventing the concept of the designer franchise, with his Black Tie evening wear label one of his most successful. Now, travelers can carry the Oleg Cassini legacy wherever they go, thanks to these thoughtfully designed garment bags.

"One of our passions at Iconix International is to match the world's most powerful brands to consumers who love and cherish them," said Bob Galvin, CEO of Iconix International. "The Oleg Cassini brand is already adored by millions of consumers and we are delighted to offer Oleg Cassini wedding and travel garment bags that meet her needs with David's and WallyBags."

"Oleg Cassini once said, 'Being well-dressed is a little like being in love.' We now can say 'well-accessorized,' too. Oleg Cassini stands for iconic design, quiet luxury, heirloom artistry, extravagant touches, and more. Bringing this to the travel market is incredibly exciting," said Kelly Cook, President, Brand, Technology and Finance of David's Bridal. "Our customers already love Oleg Cassini and all the brand stands for, as we sell more Oleg Cassini gowns and dresses than any other brand - we're confident they will fall in love with these garment bags, too."

WallyBags, established in 1960, is the foremost designer and provider of higher-quality garment bags and luggage. From its invention of the patented WallyLock® hanger clamp to its extensive assortment of garment bags, the company has a long history of excellence through its commitment to quality and service. As a leader in the garment bag market, the company continues to find new ways to reinvent itself and has been looking to grow its bridal category for some time. WallyBags brings its extensive expertise to this collaboration, ensuring the Oleg Cassini name is upheld with the utmost quality in every bag.

"Taking the iconic Oleg Cassini brand and collaborating on a remarkable set of travel products perfectly underscores the WallyBags brand ethos - to travel through life with the best accessories possible," said Eric McLaughlin and Mike Deutschendorf, co-owners of WallyBags. "The partnership with David's and Iconix International is exactly what we were looking for."

Carefully designed for every traveler who seeks effortless organization and elegance, the Oleg Cassini wedding and travel garment bags will be available at David's Bridal stores, www.DavidsBridal.com and https://wallybags.com/ in spring 2025. Get ready to travel in style.

About Iconix International

Iconix is a brand management company and owner of a diversified portfolio of global consumer brands across the women's, men's, home, and international segments. Iconix's business strategy is to maximize the value of its brands primarily through strategic licenses and joint venture partnerships around the world, as well as to grow the portfolio of brands through strategic acquisitions.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing guests for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the ethos of making dreams happen. David's Bridal is dedicated to innovating solutions that serve her including Pearl by David's, which includes a wedding website, a universal wedding registry, a robust wedding checklist, and a new vendor marketplace that beautifully pairs brides to their perfect vendor partners. David's also launched the industry's only loyalty program, Diamond Loyalty Program. This program, with almost three million members, provides perks and deals from partners like The Black Tux, Shutterfly, Little Tuxedos and much more, plus provides brides an opportunity to win a free honeymoon.

With more than 190 stores located across the U.S., Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life including weddings, Quinceañeras, graduations, proms, and communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

