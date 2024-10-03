NOVI LLC: NOVI Unveils STORM: A Breakthrough in Space-Edge Computing

New Platform Set to Transform In-Orbit Data Processing and Unlock New Applications for Satellite Intelligence

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / NOVI, a leading innovator in space-edge processing, proudly announces the launch of STORM (Space-edge Technology for Orbital Real-time Monitoring), a groundbreaking space-edge computing platform poised to redefine how satellite data is processed and utilized in real-time.

NOVI Company Logo

STORM will empower industries, analytics firms, researchers, and developers to tap into satellite-based data directly from orbit, enabling real-time, in-space data processing and analysis. This technology will significantly reduce costs and latency, delivering actionable intelligence faster than ever before, crucial for industries where cost and/or rapid decision-making are important.

As demand for Earth Observation (EO) data soars, STORM will further allow users to develop, test, and refine edge-processing algorithms on NOVI's multi-sensor satellites (expected to launch within the next 18 months), transforming real-time, autonomous decision-making in orbit.

"STORM enables satellites to process data in real-time without the need to constantly downlink large amounts of raw imagery to Earth, unlocking massive efficiencies for space-sensor usage and autonomy," said Michael Bartholomeusz, CEO of NOVI. "Our goal is to open access to space-derived intelligence, providing lower costs and latency, which will stimulate the creation of new applications and innovation across multiple sectors."

Join the STORM Beta Program

NOVI invites enterprises and developers to access STORM and collaborate with NOVI on their proposed use-cases. Selected Beta users will play an integral role in shaping this cutting-edge technology and applying it to critical edge-processing tasks within a relevant environment.

STORM represents a giant leap forward in space-edge computing, with wide-ranging applications in agriculture, defense, energy, environmental monitoring, disaster response, and beyond. By dramatically lowering the cost of space-based intelligence, STORM democratizes access and accelerates the development of transformative applications across industries for enterprises and a diverse marketplace of developer and user communities.

About NOVI

NOVI is at the forefront of space-edge processing, delivering innovative hardware and AI technologies that are reshaping the future of aerospace and satellite operations. With flight-proven edge-processing hardware delivered for testing on the ISS, and upcoming Transporter launches featuring its second-generation edge processor built on AMD Versal architecture, NOVI is set to revolutionize the collection and widespread proliferation of EO intelligence. Learn more about us at https://www.novillc.com.

For media inquiries, contact:

Scott Steffan

Email: scott.steffan@novillc.com

Website: https://www.novillc.com

Contact Information

Scott Steffan

CRO and Co-Founder

scott.steffan@novillc.com

SOURCE: NOVI LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.