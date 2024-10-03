Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
03.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NOVI LLC: NOVI Unveils STORM: A Breakthrough in Space-Edge Computing

New Platform Set to Transform In-Orbit Data Processing and Unlock New Applications for Satellite Intelligence

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / NOVI, a leading innovator in space-edge processing, proudly announces the launch of STORM (Space-edge Technology for Orbital Real-time Monitoring), a groundbreaking space-edge computing platform poised to redefine how satellite data is processed and utilized in real-time.

NOVI Company Logo

NOVI Company Logo

STORM will empower industries, analytics firms, researchers, and developers to tap into satellite-based data directly from orbit, enabling real-time, in-space data processing and analysis. This technology will significantly reduce costs and latency, delivering actionable intelligence faster than ever before, crucial for industries where cost and/or rapid decision-making are important.

As demand for Earth Observation (EO) data soars, STORM will further allow users to develop, test, and refine edge-processing algorithms on NOVI's multi-sensor satellites (expected to launch within the next 18 months), transforming real-time, autonomous decision-making in orbit.

"STORM enables satellites to process data in real-time without the need to constantly downlink large amounts of raw imagery to Earth, unlocking massive efficiencies for space-sensor usage and autonomy," said Michael Bartholomeusz, CEO of NOVI. "Our goal is to open access to space-derived intelligence, providing lower costs and latency, which will stimulate the creation of new applications and innovation across multiple sectors."

Join the STORM Beta Program

NOVI invites enterprises and developers to access STORM and collaborate with NOVI on their proposed use-cases. Selected Beta users will play an integral role in shaping this cutting-edge technology and applying it to critical edge-processing tasks within a relevant environment.

STORM represents a giant leap forward in space-edge computing, with wide-ranging applications in agriculture, defense, energy, environmental monitoring, disaster response, and beyond. By dramatically lowering the cost of space-based intelligence, STORM democratizes access and accelerates the development of transformative applications across industries for enterprises and a diverse marketplace of developer and user communities.

About NOVI

NOVI is at the forefront of space-edge processing, delivering innovative hardware and AI technologies that are reshaping the future of aerospace and satellite operations. With flight-proven edge-processing hardware delivered for testing on the ISS, and upcoming Transporter launches featuring its second-generation edge processor built on AMD Versal architecture, NOVI is set to revolutionize the collection and widespread proliferation of EO intelligence. Learn more about us at https://www.novillc.com.

For media inquiries, contact:

Scott Steffan
Email: scott.steffan@novillc.com
Website: https://www.novillc.com

Contact Information

Scott Steffan
CRO and Co-Founder
scott.steffan@novillc.com

SOURCE: NOVI LLC

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.