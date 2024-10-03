Kavia AI: Kavia, the AI-Driven Software Development Startup Closes $1 Million Pre-Seed Funding Round

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / Kavia, the innovative AI-driven software platform company founded by Labeeb Ismail, is proud to announce the successful close of its pre-seed funding round, raising $1,000,000. Investors in this round included several industry veterans, current and former CEOs, friends and family. The funds will accelerate product development, which officially began in April 2024, and drive Kavia toward key milestones, including beta releases and customer launch by early 2025.

Kavia, under the leadership of Labeeb - a former Comcast/Sky Senior Vice President who led the creation of the RDK software stack which is running on 130 million devices worldwide - aims to revolutionize the software development lifecycle by deploying AI across all phases of software product development. Through building a unified Workflow Management Platform, Kavia is positioned to unlock immense productivity and creativity gains for business and product development teams worldwide.

"Software product development process in large technology organizations is due for a major upgrade. With the tools that Kavia and others are building, we have to think of product cycles for new products and features in weeks and months instead of quarters and years."

About Kavia AI

Kavia AI is a cutting-edge AI software product development company focused on enhancing productivity throughout the software development lifecycle. With its unified platform, Kavia AI offers a context-aware solution that integrates AI-driven tools and automation processes across every phase of product development.

Contact Information

