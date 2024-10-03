Wellesley, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2024) - After a year of progress, today Babson College officially unveils its interdisciplinary AI Generator, marking a new milestone in its commitment to drive innovation in technology and entrepreneurship. Led by a diverse team of faculty experts from across Babson's Divisions, The Generator examines and supports applications of AI across all disciplines including entrepreneurship, innovation, art, design, communications, and engineering. The lab builds AI community across Babson's faculty, staff, and students to support pedagogical experimentation and prepare graduates for success in an AI-driven world.

Babson's AI Generator, inside the newly launched Metropoulos Institute of Technology & Entrepreneurship, has been integrated into the Babson community and the wider New England area research and technology landscape since its initial launch last fall.

"Technology has always had a ubiquitous impact on all aspects of our lives, in particular new venture creation," said President Stephen Spinelli Jr. MBA'92, PhD. "Innovation is rapid, and AI is a uniquely powerful tool for us to leverage and empower our students to utilize as entrepreneurial leaders. At Babson, we're committed to translating an understanding of technology into students' futures, and we're excited about this next chapter of pedagogical leadership."

Babson prepares students to work in a technologically driven world. While it is impossible to foresee all technological transformations students will encounter over the span of a long career, Babson equips students with the tools they need to navigate the present and handle the possibilities of the future. As a leader in business education, Babson prepares future business innovators to succeed in a technology-driven future not only with technical skills, but by focusing on ethics, discernment, soft skills, and an entrepreneurial mindset.

"AI is the single most important technological, societal, ethical, and business innovation issue of our time," said Erik Noyes, Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship and Director of The Generator. "Our multidisciplinary team sees AI as a powerful medium for the exploration and expression of human creativity, as well as for teaching and learning and new knowledge discovery."

Upcoming initiatives led by The Generator include:

Upcoming initiatives led by The Generator include:

The Generator will co-host an Entrepreneurship & AI Hackathon with Microsoft Research on November 16, 2024, at the Weissman Foundry on the Babson College campus. Curriculum Integration: The Generator team is infusing AI practice into Babson's Foundations of Management and Entrepreneurship program, reaching 650+ students as of Fall 2024. This Fall, The Generator is piloting its Prototype-It! AI-bot across the Foundations of Management and Entrepreneurship program. This custom-developed AI model, created by Babson as part of The Generator's Prototyping with AI group, will be a 24/7 prototyping assistant to help students accelerate the prototyping of their entrepreneurial ideas with the support of AI. Prototype-It! can help a student grow and develop their entrepreneurial idea, code and/or visualize that idea, and suggest strategies and options to bring the idea into the world.

The Generator team is infusing AI practice into Babson's program, reaching 650+ students as of Fall 2024. Faculty Training: By Spring 2025, The Generator faculty team will peer-train 80% of Babson's faculty in AI concepts and AI tools.

By Spring 2025, The Generator faculty team will peer-train 80% of Babson's faculty in AI concepts and AI tools. Collaboration with Student Groups: The Generator will co-lead numerous events with Babson's AI Club with renowned AI experts from industry.

About Babson College

Babson College is a global leader in entrepreneurship education. Through its proven Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® methodology, the College prepares entrepreneurial leaders who create, grow, and steward sustainable economic and social value around the world. Founded in 1917 in Wellesley, Massachusetts, Babson has empowered more than 45,000 entrepreneurial leaders to impact communities and industries of all kinds. Babson is recognized as the No. 2 best college in the United States by The Wall Street Journal and has maintained its place as No. 1 atop U.S. News & World Report's entrepreneurship rankings for decades. The College offers an array of undergraduate, graduate, and executive education programs and partners with organizations around the world to support global entrepreneurship initiatives. Through the Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership and Babson's centers and institutes, the College empowers accomplished and aspiring entrepreneurs to advance the study and practice of entrepreneurial thought leadership around the world.

