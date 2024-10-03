Mint Julep Experiences, a leading tour operator catering to the Kentucky Bourbon, Tennessee whiskey, equine and luxury transportation and tourism sectors, is excited to announce its expansion into Europe with the launch of Ireland Whiskey Tours (www.irelandwhiskeytours.com).

Gary Byrne will lead the European launch from Dublin, Ireland, stewarding Mint Julep Experiences' expertise to the Emerald Isle. Having offered exceptional tours of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail® and Tennessee Whiskey Trail since 2008, Mint Julep Experiences is thrilled to expand its product catalog beyond the borders of Kentucky and Tennessee to include the following Irish excursions: Ireland Whiskey Tours, featuring custom itineraries along the Irish Whiskey 360° Trail where guests can savor the finest Irish whiskeys and explore the history behind these iconic distilleries; Thoroughbred Country Tours, offering an insider's look at Ireland's renowned horse breeding and racing heritage; and Sightseeing Experiences, highlighting Ireland's rich culture, history, and natural beauty.

"The launch of Ireland Whiskey Tours marks an exciting new chapter for our company as we expand our core services into Europe," said Lawrence Boyce, President of Mint Julep Experiences. "Gary's extensive experience and deep connections within the travel sector make him an ideal partner to lead our international expansion and promote both Mint Julep Experiences and Ireland Whiskey Tours across Europe."

"Year after year, the Irish Whiskey Association has been heartened to see that more and more international and domestic visitors are keen to learn more about the story of Irish Whiskey, and they choose to do so in one of the 29 distilleries that have come together to form the Irish Whiskey 360° Trail," said Eoin Catháin, Director of the Irish Whiskey Association. "Last year, our distilleries and visitor experiences welcomed over 800,000 visitors, and we look forward to seeing this number grow with the support of tour operators such as Ireland Whiskey Tours. Mint Julep Experiences has a long-standing tradition of helping make whiskey tours more accessible, more responsible and more enjoyable and we are very excited to see Ireland Whiskey Tours grow into the future!"

Travelers, travel agents, tour operators, and other industry professionals in the USA, United Kingdom, Ireland, and beyond that are interested in our Irish, Kentucky and Tennessee based experiences are invited to connect with Gary or book through www.mintjulepexperiences.com, www.irelandwhiskeytours.com or www.dosomethingdifferent.com.

About Mint Julep Experiences

Founded in 2008, Mint Julep Experiences is Kentucky and Tennessee's premier destination management company and top-rated tour agency for experiences across the Kentucky Bourbon Trail®, Tennessee Whiskey Trail®, legendary horse farms, historic landmarks, and local culinary and cultural scenes. As one of Condé Nast Traveler's "Best Guided Drinking Tours in America," our one-of-a-kind tour company offers luxurious, hassle-free, transportation and event planning services for groups of all sizes. Our Louisville, Nashville Ireland based teams of bourbon and whiskey experts, veteran tour guides, and city concierges do it all to help you explore the living history of Kentucky, Tennessee Ireland in comfort and style. www.mintjulepexperiences.com

